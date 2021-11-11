 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
‘Everything is fine’: Bellator fighter Usman Nurmagomedov responds after being detained in police-ramming incident

11 Nov, 2021 17:42
'Everything is fine': Bellator fighter Usman Nurmagomedov responds after being detained in police-ramming incident
Usman Nurmagomedov has reportedly been detained in Moscow. © Bellator MMA
Bellator MMA fighter Usman Nurmagomedov – cousin of UFC icon Khabib – has been detained in Moscow after a car he was traveling in hit a police officer, according to reports.

Nurmagomedov and a friend were held at Moscow’s Sheremetyevo Airport on Thursday, TASS confirmed. 

The pair are said to have been in a Toyota Camry which struck a police officer at a checkpoint while they were traveling to an airport near Kaspiysk in Dagestan.

From there, they flew to the Russian capital, where officers were waiting for them on their arrival.

The Baza telegram channel shared an image of a police document which requested that Nurmagomedov and his friend, Kamal Idrisov, be detained.

The officer affected is said to have received moderate bruising, and a purported clip of the incident was published on numerous Russian websites. 

Around the time that reports of Nurmagomedov's detention first emerged, pictures were shared on the fighter's Instagram account in which he appeared to respond to the claims.

“I don’t know who’s writing what, but please, calm down already. I’ve already been bombarded with text messages, everything’s fine," Nurmagomedov wrote in one post as he appeared alongside family member and fellow MMA fighter Umar Nurmagomedov.  

According to reports, the images are old and Nurmagomedov and Idrisov will initially be detained for a 48-hour period. The pair will also be transported back to Dagestan for the investigation. 

RT
© Instagram @usman_nurmagomedov

Undefeated lightweight fighter Nurmagomedov was last in action at Bellator 269 in Moscow in October, when he earned a routine first-round submission victory over Finland’s Patrik Pietila.

Nurmagomedov, 23, boasts a 14-0 professional MMA record and has been tipped to follow in the footsteps of his famous cousin Khabib. 

The former UFC lightweight champion is part of Usman’s coaching team and helped oversee his most recent victory in Moscow last month.  

