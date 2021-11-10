French women’s football star Diallo arrested for alleged link to shocking iron bar attack on PSG teammate Hamraoui

Paris Saint-Germain have confirmed that women's midfield star Aminata Diallo has been taken into police custody for her alleged part in a violent attack on teammate Kheira Hamraoui.

Diallo is accused of attempting to eliminate competition from Hamraoui, who joined in the summer from FC Barcelona, by having a pair of masked men drag her out of her car while punching her and hitting her legs.

According to L’Equipe, the attack occurred following a team meeting last Thursday.

Hamraoui formed part of a group that enjoyed a joint meal at a restaurant near the Bois de Boulogne region of the French capital, and returned home with two other colleagues and Diallo, who drove.

PSG confirm women's midfielder Aminata Diallo was taken into police custody today 'following an attack on the club's players.'She allegedly hired masked men to injure France and PSG teammate Kheira Hamraoui and remove her from competition for playing time, per @lequipepic.twitter.com/o4QmcPlEXg — B/R Football (@brfootball) November 10, 2021

At around 10pm, the masked men approached the vehicle, prized the passenger door open, and dragged Champions League winner Hamraoui from it.

L’Equipe says that they purposely targeted her legs with an iron bar and then fled the scene without taking anything, which means the angle of a potential internal rivalry is being explored.

Injuries to her hands and legs resulted in Hamraoui being rushed to Poissy hospital, and meant she was subsequently ruled out of a 4-0 win over Real Madrid in the Champions League on Tuesday.

Diallo, who has been on PSG's books since 2016 and has been sent out on loan twice to Utah Royals and Atletico Madrid, was reportedly arrested today for her alleged link to the attack, which forced PSG to make a statement.

"Paris Saint-Germain can confirm that Aminata Diallo was taken into custody this morning by the Versailles Regional Police Service as part of the proceedings opened following an attack on the Club's players last Thursday evening," it began.

"Paris Saint-Germain condemns in the strongest possible terms the violence committed.

"Since Thursday evening the Club has taken all necessary measures to guarantee the health, well-being and safety of its entire women's team.

"Paris Saint-Germain is working with the Versailles Police to clarify the facts. The Club is paying close attention to the progress of the proceedings and will study what action to take," it concluded.

Aged 31, this is Hamraoui's second spell at PSG following a previous stint between 2012 and 2016.

Due to the attack, she was denied the chance to make her 100th appearance for the Ligue 1 giants.