Russian MMA fighter praised by Kadyrov is detained after ‘being found with drugs’ at Moscow airport

An MMA fighter from Chechnya once praised by regional leader Ramzan Kadyrov has been jailed for at least two months after allegedly being caught with drugs at a Moscow airport.

Salman Zhamaldaev was heading to Chechnya's capital Grozny when airport officials and police stopped and searched him.

They had reportedly received a tip-off from a 17-year-old drug dealer, who when arrested named the fighter training at Kadyrov's Akhmat fight club as one of his clients, say REN TV.

Subsequent reports said that a search of Zhamaldaev threw up 10 grams of mephedrone, which is a synthetic drug capable of producing similar effects to class A drugs such as MDMA and cocaine.

Facing several criminal charges, which include possession and sale of drugs and the involvement of a minor in the commission of a crime, Zhamaldaev will initially be remanded in custody for two months, according to reports in Russia on Wednesday.

But the 32-year-old's legal woes might not be over at the turn of 2022, given the allegations could lead to 10 years behind bars for the illegal acquisition, storage, transportation, manufacture or processing of narcotic drugs on a large scale.

With scalps to his name such as UFC Ultimate Fighter 14 winner Diego Brandao, who he beat twice in March and August this year in his last two cage appearances, Zhamaldaev owns a 20-2 record and is an ex-WFCA champion.

He currently plies his trade in Absolute Championship Akhmat, where he met the Brazilian, and as mentioned following an ACA 93 victory in 2019, Kadyrov dubbed him a role model for young people.

"He has strong will, firm character and huge efficiency,” the Chechen leader reportedly added.