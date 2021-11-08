‘It doesn’t make sense’: With row brewing over Argentina duty, what’s going on with Lionel Messi at PSG?

Paris Saint Germain and their sporting director Leonardo are reportedly confused and have claimed that the call-up of their injured superstar Lionel Messi to the Argentina national team 'doesn't make sense'.

Messi finally left FC Barcelona after more than two decades in the summer to join PSG as a free agent.

Scoring just three goals in eight appearances, life in the French capital has gotten off to a rocky start for the six-time Ballon d'Or winner.

Often injured, he also seems to have prioritized playing for Argentina in World Cup qualifiers above his club duties, while also clashing with coach Mauricio Pochettino over being substituted.

His latest knocks – problems with his hamstring and knee – ruled him out of a Champions League 2-2 draw with RB Leipzig midweek and a 3-2 away win at Bordeaux on Saturday.

Yet despite this, the Argentine FA has called him up to contest vital ties on the road to Qatar 2022 against Uruguay and Brazil over the ongoing international break.

"We don't agree with letting a player, who isn't fit to play for us and is in recovery, join up with his national side," PSG official Leonardo commented to Le Parisien.

"It doesn't make sense and this kind of situation needs to be discussed with FIFA."

Barely three months after Messi switched allegiances, it seems that cracks are already beginning to show in the relationship between PSG's hierarchy and their marquee signing.

With only the World Cup escaping his grasp in terms of major trophies captured for club and country, Messi will prioritize Argentina above all and apparently care little about saving himself for routine Ligue 1 fixtures.

Yet amid his troubles on and off the pitch in his day job, the 34-year-old has been enjoying other aspects of life in one of Europe's most popular cities.

This weekend, with the Eiffel Tower providing the perfect backdrop, he enjoyed a romantic evening wife Antonella who posted photos of it to her near 18 million followers on Instagram.

"I love you so much, my love," she wrote in the caption of the album roll, liked 2.7 million times and counting by fans worldwide and even the likes of new Barca coach Xavi Hernandez.

In the replies, Messi popped up with a string of love hearts.

There seems to be less 'amour' from his PSG bosses at the moment.