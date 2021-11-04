 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Don’t feed the trolls! MMA fighter Ulysses Diaz accused of tracking down internet troll, punching him in the mouth

4 Nov, 2021 10:47
Ulysses Diaz has reportedly tracked down a troll © Instagram / uly_monster
MMA fighter Ulysses Diaz, who also dabbles in bare knuckle boxing, has been charged with battery after he allegedly hunted down an online critic and punched him in the mouth, causing what media reports say was a "big laceration".

Diaz, who is engaged to WWE superstar Dana Brooke, boasts a 12-1 record in professional boxing and a 1-0 record in mixed martial arts – but is best known for his exploits in bare knuckle boxing, where he scored a sensational three-second knockout in a BKFC showdown against Donelei Benedetto.

Despite Diaz's prowess in the ring, it seems that the 40-year-old isn't so fond of criticism online.

A report from Florida station WPLG Local 10 states that Diaz has been charged with battery related to an incident in which he tracked down an online troll and allegedly punched him in the face, causing visible damage to the victim which required medical treatment.

In addition to the charge of battery he is facing, Diaz was hit with a $5,000 bond.

The identity of the victim hasn't been public, nor have the details of what the person is alleged to have said to Diaz online to spark the incident – but one suspects he might think twice before he launches into another Twitter tirade against a combat sports veteran.

Diaz's online profile has grown considerably since he became romantically linked to Brooke, a former professional bodybuilder, in February 2020 – reportedly after Brooke had previously dated former WWE star turned Hollywood gargantuan Dave Bautista. 

"Well, we've all had that inclination, but after about 30 seconds, you think, 'Nah, not worth the effort' and go back to your life," wrote one commenter in response to the reports.

"Talk sh*t, expect repercussions. The internet hasn’t changed this basic life fact," said another.

"In these types of cases, [UFC heavyweight] Derrick Lewis has the better approach. Invite the dipsh*t to your gym. Have him sign a waiver, then punch him," wrote a third.

