Don’t feed the trolls! MMA fighter Ulysses Diaz accused of tracking down internet troll, punching him in the mouth

MMA fighter Ulysses Diaz, who also dabbles in bare knuckle boxing, has been charged with battery after he allegedly hunted down an online critic and punched him in the mouth, causing what media reports say was a "big laceration".

Diaz, who is engaged to WWE superstar Dana Brooke, boasts a 12-1 record in professional boxing and a 1-0 record in mixed martial arts – but is best known for his exploits in bare knuckle boxing, where he scored a sensational three-second knockout in a BKFC showdown against Donelei Benedetto.

Despite Diaz's prowess in the ring, it seems that the 40-year-old isn't so fond of criticism online.

A report from Florida station WPLG Local 10 states that Diaz has been charged with battery related to an incident in which he tracked down an online troll and allegedly punched him in the face, causing visible damage to the victim which required medical treatment.

In addition to the charge of battery he is facing, Diaz was hit with a $5,000 bond.

The identity of the victim hasn't been public, nor have the details of what the person is alleged to have said to Diaz online to spark the incident – but one suspects he might think twice before he launches into another Twitter tirade against a combat sports veteran.

Diaz's online profile has grown considerably since he became romantically linked to Brooke, a former professional bodybuilder, in February 2020 – reportedly after Brooke had previously dated former WWE star turned Hollywood gargantuan Dave Bautista.

Well, we've all had that inclination, but after about 30 seconds, you think, "Nah, not worth the effort" and go back to your life. — Dr. AnnMaria De Mars (@DrAnnMaria) November 4, 2021

Talk shit expect repercussions. The internet hasn’t changed this basic life fact. — Alexthegreat (@alexthegreat005) November 3, 2021

In these types of cases Derrick Lewis has the better approach. Invite the dipshi- to your gym. Have him sign a waiver then punch him. — Buffalo Sparty (@Sparty_VZ) November 3, 2021

"Well, we've all had that inclination, but after about 30 seconds, you think, 'Nah, not worth the effort' and go back to your life," wrote one commenter in response to the reports.

"Talk sh*t, expect repercussions. The internet hasn’t changed this basic life fact," said another.

"In these types of cases, [UFC heavyweight] Derrick Lewis has the better approach. Invite the dipsh*t to your gym. Have him sign a waiver, then punch him," wrote a third.