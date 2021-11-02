The end is neigh: Secret vote sees pentathlon horse riding replaced with cycling after Olympic punching scandal – report

Pentathlon's governing body, the UIPM, has reportedly voted in secret to remove horse-riding from the Olympic event and replace it with cycling following a Tokyo Olympics outcry when a horse was punched by a German coach.

The pentathlon, a multi-discipline sport which comprises fencing, freestyle swimming, show jumping and a final combined event of pistol shooting and cross country running, has been a core sport of the Olympics for well over 100 years but looks set to undergo a change after German coach Kim Raisner landed in hot water for her treatment of a horse during this summer's Olympics.

Raisner was disqualified from the event after she was accused of punching the uncooperative animal, being ridden by Annika Schleu, towards its rear when it refused to jump a fence.

german rider and coach should be disciplined for this disgusting behaviour towards a clearly distressed horse - the coach punched it from behind the fence! pic.twitter.com/caZAWqfB2T — Chloë (@dekashoko) August 6, 2021

The incident led to larger concerns about the treatment of horses in such events, and has prompted a change in tack ahead of the Paris 2024 Games.

The UIPM was reportedly fearful that the scandal might have led to the modern pentathlon being dropped from the Olympics entirely, and while they have yet to comment on the original reporting from The Guardian, they did state that the results of internal discussions will be released to the media on November 4.

"As part of UIPM’s commitment to maintaining a strong, dynamic profile for modern pentathlon, a series of strategic meetings are being held," they said.

"These meetings will include an upcoming call with national federations later this week. The outcome of these meetings will be detailed in a press release to be published on 4 November."

Figures within the sport, though, aren't overly-enamored by the potential changes, with British modern pentathlete Kate Allenby predicting that it would be a "disaster" for the sport.

"This needs talking about because it’s not modern pentathlon if it hasn’t got riding in it," said Allenby, who claimed bronze for Team GB at the Sydney Olympics in 2000.

UIPM chiefs were said to be stung by criticism of the event in Tokyo following the Raisner scandal, as well as associated images showing German competitor Schleu, who was on track to win gold, erupting into tears when her horse refused to jump.

"Horse welfare and athlete safety will be at the center of this process and the UIPM 2021 congress in November will provide an opportunity for UIPM’s national member federations to participate in a collective effort to secure the future of riding in modern pentathlon," they said in August.