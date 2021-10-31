‘Greatest comeback in sports history’: WATCH Conor McGregor showcase power on pads as he gears up for return from leg break

Conor McGregor has told fight fans to “strap themselves in” as the Irishman steps up his preparations for a return to action following surgery on the horrendous leg break he suffered against Dustin Poirier earlier this year.

Taking to Instagram, McGregor shared footage with his 42.8 million followers of himself doing some power punching on the pads.

“First time back on the pads! What a buzz!” wrote a bulked-up McGregor in the caption for the clip.

“Like my good friend @schwarzenegger says, ‘I’ll be back, b*tches!’

“Back with a vengeance!

“Thank you to all my doctors and my team for getting me this far so soon after surgery! There is work to be done but doing work is what I’m known for.

“Strap yourselves in for the greatest comeback in sports history!”

It is a typically bold claim from the 33-year-old Dubliner, who underwent surgery for a fractured tibia and fibula in his left leg back in July, following his first-round doctor’s stoppage defeat to Dustin Poirier at UFC 264.

That gave The Notorious back-to-back defeats against his American rival, who now leads their trilogy rivalry 2-1.

McGregor is 1-3 in his last four visits to the Octagon, having beaten Donald ‘Cowboy’ Cerrone in January of 2020 but being choked out by Russian lightweight icon Khabib Nurmagomedov in his bout prior to that in October 2018.

Poirier is set to contest the lightweight title against reigning champion Charles Oliveira of Brazil at UFC 269 in mid-December.

Former two-weight champion McGregor has already said he will target a fourth fight against Poirier next year – which appears to have the blessing of UFC boss Dana White.

“Two more months I am able to kick, grapple and run again. Ecstatic and grateful at my position current,” added McGregor in another clip uploaded to social media.

“Watch the work get put in now. 8 weeks left this calendar year. Perfect to get a head start on 22’. You think a broke bone stop me? Ho I’ve 3 legs,” he added, tagging Netflix amid reports that the Irish star has a deal for a four-part docuseries with the US media giant.