‘He tried to kiss & touch me’: US football bosses launch investigation after ex-player claims coach wanted to solicit sex from her

Major League Soccer has launched an investigation after a female former player alleged that the Jamaica women's national team coach acted inappropriately towards her during his time in charge of a club side.

Ex-Vancouver Whitecaps Malloree Enoch has claimed that Hubert Busby promised to sign her as a player after she initially went for an administrative role as part of an alleged period of abusive behavior between 2010 and 2011.

The midfielder alleged that Busby showered her with Adidas equipment, flew her across the US on multiple occasions to attend events with him, took her to restaurants one-on-one and made sexual advances towards her.

"He was on all fours fully on the bed," Enoch told the Guardian of one alleged incident. "He was definitely aroused. He tried to kiss and touch me.

MLS announces there will be an investigation overseen by independent counsel into the Whitecaps handling of the Hubert Busby Jr. allegations in 2011: #VWFC — I will have more @CityNewsVANpic.twitter.com/iA7pJ5axER — Martin MacMahon (@martinmacmahon) October 29, 2021

"The light was not on but I don’t think he had his shirt on. I had to negotiate to get him off the bed. I told him I wasn’t interested."

Enoch said that she raised her concerns with the team's soccer development director, Dan Lenarduzzi, after signing in 2011, yet no action was immediately taken.

According to her, this resulted in a group of players lodging their concerns about Busby and their overall treatment to management.

Busby's contract expired in October 2011, but his career has gone from strength to strength, being appointed Jamaica's head coach in January last year after first serving as an assistant.

The Jamaican Football Federation said it is aware of the allegation and plans to meet imminently with Busby, who has denied all of the allegations.

Statement from #VWFC CEO Axel Schuster pic.twitter.com/vZIZmV0jEV — Vancouver Whitecaps FC (@WhitecapsFC) October 30, 2021

The MLS has also released a statement announcing a review of "internal processes and overall culture at the time."

The club plans to publicly release its findings and produce "recommendations on preventative measures to ensure that all players and staff under the Whitecaps organization umbrella work in a safe environment, free of all forms of harassment and fear of retaliation."

Whitecaps sporting director Axel Schuster released a statement claiming that the club appointed an independent ombudsperson to lead an investigation at the end of the 2011 season, leading to Busby's departure before the end of his contract.

"We have since learned that the investigation did not reveal certain allegations that were disclosed this week," Schuster said.

"Our communication with players, staff and the soccer community as to the reasons for Busby's departure was also inadequate. We should have done better, and for that we are deeply sorry."

#BREAKING sources tell me multiple members of the Whitecaps leadership team are being placed on administrative leave, after former player Malloree Enoch brought forward allegations former coach Hubert Busby Jr. made sexual advance on her during recruitment in 2010/2011. #VWFC — Martin MacMahon (@martinmacmahon) October 29, 2021

There have also been reports that multiple members of the Whitecaps leadership team are being placed on administrative leave in relation to the alleged incident.

The allegations aren't the first made against an ex-manager of the Canadian club's women's team.

In 2019, a former Whitecaps player wrote a blog post detailing incidents of abuse stretching back to 2008 manager Bob Birarda, who once led the Canadian women's U20 national team.

In December last year, Birarda was charged with six counts of sexual exploitation, two counts of sexual assault and one count of child luring.

Fans engaged in a string of protests after the allegations surfaced, with the Whitecaps' owners issuing an apology for any harm the players experienced.