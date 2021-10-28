Hitting the jackpot: MMA ace wins $1MN before hailing Nurmagomedov & father... but fans are unconvinced by comparisons to UFC icon

An MMA fighter who has trained with Khabib Nurmagomedov and been singled out for praise by him was handed a cheque for $1 million after winning a tournament in Florida – then said the ex-UFC champion's late father "sees us".

Movlid Khaybulaev dominated Chris Wade in a decision victory at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel and Casino, extending an unbeaten professional record that has lasted more than ten years as he took the lucrative Professional Fighters League (PFL) top prize before namechecking Nurmagomedov.

Fellow Dagestani Nurmagomedov congratulated 31-year-old Khaybulaev earlier this year, calling him his "brother" and sharing a photo of the pair together after the lightweight sensation beat Lazar Stojadinovic.

Now Kaybulaev has partly emulated Nurmagomedov and taken inspiration from his father, dedicating his latest triumph to Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov.

The Dagestan boulder is beginning to roll downhill, as Khaybulaev simply picks Wade up and slams him down to the ground on his knees. Watch the mat burn. #PFLChampionship — Sherdog (@sherdogdotcom) October 28, 2021

Movlid Khaybulaev is now a millionaire thanks to a win at #PFLChampionship, although if Vinny Magalhaes' claim was accurate, it's more like a 400-thousandaire after taxes and expenses. Nevertheless, Khaybulaev is impressively the featherweight champion for the night. — Sherdog (@sherdogdotcom) October 28, 2021

The revered coach was a huge influence on Khaybulaev before his untimely death following complications from contracting Covid last year.

The 20-fight powerhouse has also trained with the ex-lightweight king, although viewers were not entirely convinced by suggestions from the broadcasting team that Khaybulaev is as formidable as Nurmagomedov.

Movild Khaybulaev made Khabib and great Abdulmanap proud 👍Thank you Movlid 👏🏻 pic.twitter.com/J6bYldTy2a — 𝔽𝕆ℕ𝕀 💎 (@stargazer109) October 28, 2021

The commentary booth is now heavily comparing Movlid Khaybulaev to Khabib Nurmagomedov because he's outwrestling Chris Wade. In terms of "maybe Movlid is better." #PFLChampionship — Sherdog (@sherdogdotcom) October 28, 2021

"The commentary booth is now heavily comparing Movlid Khaybulaev to Khabib Nurmagomedov because he's outwrestling Chris Wade," said MMA oracular Sherdog. "In terms of 'maybe Movlid is better.'"

It also reported that commentators wanted Khaybulaev "to be the man to bring Khabib Nurmagomedov out of retirement." "His teammate," it added. "One weight class smaller. In the PFL."

The commentary booth now wants 145-pound likely #PFL champ Movlid Khaybulaev to be the man to bring Khabib Nurmagomedov out of retirement. His teammate. One weight class smaller. In PFL. #PFLChampionship — Sherdog (@sherdogdotcom) October 28, 2021

F'ing hilarious . . .👍 — Michael S Bentley (@ACrowleybeast) October 28, 2021

Reacting to commentators pondering how Kaybulaev might have fared in sparring with Nurmagomedov, a fan thundered: "Khabib dropped Conor [McGregor] on the feet and went toe-to-toe with Justin Gaethje and more than held his own.

"We don’t need to 'wonder' how the training went when he faced a featherweight who can’t get Chris goddamn Wade out of there. He ran over Khaybulaev."

JFC Randy. Khabib dropped Conor on the feet and went toe to toe with Justin Gaethje and more than held his own. We don’t need to “wonder” how the training went when he faced a featherweight who can’t get Chris goddamn Wade out of there. He ran over Khaybulaev. #PFLChampionship — Jed Meshew II (@JedKMeshew) October 28, 2021

“I know this guy is at least 10 pounds lighter and doing worse against substantially inferior competition, but I’ve got to wonder how he would fare against arguably the best fighter of all time.” - Randy Couture — Jed Meshew II (@JedKMeshew) October 28, 2021

Kaybulaev will not mind the comparisons with a man he admires. "Let me remind you: I am fighting not for the money, but for the legacy," he said afterwards.

"A loss was not an option. Winning was the only outcome possible. The trainer, the coach, Abdulmanap, is no longer with us. But he sees us.

Movlid is good but come on now, stop this bs — 1/1 (@Eliasvillaaa) October 28, 2021

Movlid Khaybulaev shouts out Khabib Nurmagomedov in his post-fight interview:"Khabib, thank you for everything. You're carrying your father's legacy."Chills. #PFLChampionships — Raja Faisal (@rajafaisal09) October 28, 2021

"The only way is to become the champion, to be the best. We carry his legacy and I am very proud."

After three first-round conclusions in four wins in 2019 and 2020 – including a spectacular flying knee against Damon Jackson – Kaybulaev's last four fights have gone the distance. His victory over Wade was unanimous.

"We are fighting for the team," he emphasized. "I don't fight for myself; I fight for the whole region.

"I would like to thank my brother, Khabib: you are doing a great job and you are carrying your father's legacy.

"You are proving that we are the best. I would like to thank my team and my supporters. We are only going to show more."