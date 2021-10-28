 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeSport News

Hitting the jackpot: MMA ace wins $1MN before hailing Nurmagomedov & father... but fans are unconvinced by comparisons to UFC icon

28 Oct, 2021 15:11
Get short URL
Hitting the jackpot: MMA ace wins $1MN before hailing Nurmagomedov & father... but fans are unconvinced by comparisons to UFC icon
Movlid Khaybulaev (third from right) after his PFL triumph and (inset) with Khabib Nurmagomedov © Instagram / khabib_nurmagomedov | © Instagram / movlid_khaybulaev
An MMA fighter who has trained with Khabib Nurmagomedov and been singled out for praise by him was handed a cheque for $1 million after winning a tournament in Florida – then said the ex-UFC champion's late father "sees us".

Movlid Khaybulaev dominated Chris Wade in a decision victory at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel and Casino, extending an unbeaten professional record that has lasted more than ten years as he took the lucrative Professional Fighters League (PFL) top prize before namechecking Nurmagomedov.

Fellow Dagestani Nurmagomedov congratulated 31-year-old Khaybulaev earlier this year, calling him his "brother" and sharing a photo of the pair together after the lightweight sensation beat Lazar Stojadinovic.

Now Kaybulaev has partly emulated Nurmagomedov and taken inspiration from his father, dedicating his latest triumph to Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov.

The revered coach was a huge influence on Khaybulaev before his untimely death following complications from contracting Covid last year.

The 20-fight powerhouse has also trained with the ex-lightweight king, although viewers were not entirely convinced by suggestions from the broadcasting team that Khaybulaev is as formidable as Nurmagomedov.

"The commentary booth is now heavily comparing Movlid Khaybulaev to Khabib Nurmagomedov because he's outwrestling Chris Wade," said MMA oracular Sherdog. "In terms of 'maybe Movlid is better.'"

It also reported that commentators wanted Khaybulaev "to be the man to bring Khabib Nurmagomedov out of retirement." "His teammate," it added. "One weight class smaller. In the PFL."

Reacting to commentators pondering how Kaybulaev might have fared in sparring with Nurmagomedov, a fan thundered: "Khabib dropped Conor [McGregor] on the feet and went toe-to-toe with Justin Gaethje and more than held his own.

"We don’t need to 'wonder' how the training went when he faced a featherweight who can’t get Chris goddamn Wade out of there. He ran over Khaybulaev."

Kaybulaev will not mind the comparisons with a man he admires. "Let me remind you: I am fighting not for the money, but for the legacy," he said afterwards.

"A loss was not an option. Winning was the only outcome possible. The trainer, the coach, Abdulmanap, is no longer with us. But he sees us.

"The only way is to become the champion, to be the best. We carry his legacy and I am very proud."

After three first-round conclusions in four wins in 2019 and 2020 – including a spectacular flying knee against Damon Jackson – Kaybulaev's last four fights have gone the distance. His victory over Wade was unanimous.

"We are fighting for the team," he emphasized. "I don't fight for myself; I fight for the whole region.

"I would like to thank my brother, Khabib: you are doing a great job and you are carrying your father's legacy.

"You are proving that we are the best. I would like to thank my team and my supporters. We are only going to show more."

Also on rt.com ‘Not fighting him... smashing him’ – Khabib cousin Usman on facing Bellator rival & McGregor training partner Queally
Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2021. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies