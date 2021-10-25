 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
25 Oct, 2021 15:43
‘Russian Rocket’ Trusova cruises to US Grand Prix title despite injury restricting her to ‘easier version’ of routine (VIDEO)
Trusova claimed the title despite lingering injury concerns. © USA Today Sports
Despite being hampered by an apparent foot injury which restricted her to just one quad in her routine, Russia’s Alexandra Trusova still made light work of claiming gold at the Skate America Grand Prix in Las Vegas on Sunday.

Trusova, 17, ended with a total of 232.7 points after her free skate, putting her more than 15 points ahead of compatriot Daria Usacheva – the 15-year-old star who was making her senior Grand Prix debut.

Young You, the 17-year-old South Korean, finished third.

Trusova is renowned for her quad jumps – landing five in a single free skate routine at a home event in Russia at the start of this season.

However, injury concerns limited her to just one quad – a lutz – on Sunday in Vegas as she skated to the soundtrack of Disney’s ‘Cruella’ movie.

“We reduced the complexity of the content to one quarter. This is an easy option. I’m glad I managed to skate cleanly, but I want to do more quads,” said the youngster after picking up a third senior Grand Prix win of her career.

“I’m not in my best shape now. I was in the best shape at the test skates in Chelyabinsk. I’ll try to get [that shape] back and qualify for the Olympics.”

Trusova, who later donned a Wonder Woman-style outfit for her exhibition routine, added: “Now I’ll have a few days off, and then return to training. I want to complicate the content [of my programs].

“Over the past couple of years, I have changed a lot – both internally and externally. I got acquainted with different coaching approaches, gained a lot of experience. I think every season I get stronger.”

A two-time junior world champion and world bronze medalist at senior level, Trusova returned to the mentorship of renowned coach Eteri Tutberidze earlier this year, having defected to the rival Russian camp of Olympic icon Evgeni Plushenko.

There is set to be fierce competition for places on the Russian Olympic Committee team which heads to the Winter Games in February, with just three spots up for grabs.

Elsewhere, contenders include the likes of Anna Shcherbakova, Elizaveta Tuktamysheva, and the first-year senior sensation Kamila Valiyeva, among others.

Skate America was the opening Grand Prix of the season, with the next stage being Skate Canada from October 29 to 31.

A host of Russian skaters had been sweating on receiving visas for the event, but it was confirmed on Monday by the Russian Figure Skating Federation (RFSF) that women’s stars including Tuktamysheva, Kostornaia and Valiyeva had finally got them and would be flying out to Canada.

The last eight women’s Grand Prix titles have been claimed by Russians, who won every event in the season before the pandemic disrupted competitions last year.   

