‘I can, and I did’: F1 fans in hysterics at Brundle’s ‘trainwreck’ interview with rapper Megan Thee Stallion at Grand Prix (VIDEO)

An unlikely Formula 1 collaboration left racing fans roaring with laughter as British veteran Martin Brundle crossed paths with raunchy rapper Megan Thee Stallion at the US Grand Prix at the weekend.

Former F1 star Brundle, 62, has made a name for himself as highly regarded commentator since retiring back in the 1990s.

The Brit was on duty roaming the grid ahead of the race at the Circuit of the Americas in Austin, Texas, on Sunday when he spotted the opportunity for an impromptu celebrity soundbite as Stallion made her way past with an entourage containing some bulky security staff.

“I think, yeah, it is…,” said Brundle as he spied the curvy rap queen.

“That’s a very big bloke in front of her… Megan, Martin Brundle from British television, how are you. You’re a freestyle rapper…”

Brundle seemed in danger of being shunted out of the way by one of Stallion’s hefty bodyguards, but she slapped him on the shoulder in a playful rebuke, appearing happy to chat briefly with Brundle.

“OK boss,” continued Brundle. “You’re a freestyle rapper. Have you got any rap for us today on Formula 1?”

Laughing, Stallion responded: “I have no rap today, I’m sorry.”

“Who are you supporting?” Brundle continued before finally being hounded out of the way by another member of the Grammy Award winner’s team, who appeared to tell him “you can’t do that.”

“I can do that, because I did,” replied the Brit in deadpan fashion which was either cringeworthy or comedy gold, depending on your taste.

“She seemed very happy to talk, that was nice of her and I appreciate that,” added Brundle.

Online, the exchange soon went viral – with some fans calling it “trainwreck TV” (although car crash might have been more apt).

“Martin Brundle getting told not to talk to Megan thee stallion and turning round saying ‘just did’ has made my night,” added another F1 follower.

"Wow. That Megan Thee Stallion grid 'interview' was... something - her people clearly not in the mood Brundle just trying to do his job!" wrote journalist Luke Smith, while F1 media specialist Jess McFadyen called it "incredibly awkward."

Elsewhere, the memes were out in force, with some picking up on the likeness of one abrupt member of Stallion’s team to Harry Potter villain Draco Malfoy.

When the action did begin in Texas, Brundle and Stallion witnessed an intriguing battle between title rivals Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen.

The Dutchman pipped the reigning champion to the checkered flag by 1.333 seconds, meaning the Red Bull ace extended his lead to 12 points over Mercedes star Hamilton at the top of the overall standings.