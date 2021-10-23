‘They should be banned from the Premier League’: Fans pile in as Chelsea annihilate hapless Norwich to stay top of table

Following a 7-0 top versus bottom hammering by Chelsea in the Premier League on Saturday afternoon, Norwich City have been widely-mocked on the internet and dubbed the "worst team" the English top flight has ever seen.

Mustering just two points from eight games, the visitors were always going to be up against it when travelling to Stamford Bridge to take on Thomas Tuchel's Champions League winners.

And after just eight minutes, England wonderkid Mason Mount put the home aside ahead with the first of three goals which included a retaken penalty in the 85th minute and a 91st minute tap-in that made sure he got to take home the match ball.

Between those efforts, Callum Hudson-Odoi plus defenders Reece James and Ben Chilwell all got in on the act, and there was also an own goal from Max Aarons around the hour mark.

By then, with the score at 5-0, the Twitter masses had already started ganging up on the relegation candidates, as an onlooker said they "should be banned from Prem at this point".

"Norwich exist just to let teams statpad, I'm tired for f*ck's sake," was another comment along those lines.

Norwich should be banned from Prem at this point. — Kam #8🏁 (@Culturecams) October 23, 2021

Norwich exist just to let teams statpad, I'm tired ffs — Trey (@UTDTrey) October 23, 2021

A summary of Norwich in the Premier League pic.twitter.com/m1UBGHvEdW — FootballJOE (@FootballJOE) October 23, 2021

"I mean Chelsea look good," it was said elsewhere, of the west Londoners who remain top of the table and four points ahead of Liverpool with a game in hand in Jurgen Klopp's favor, "but Norwich have got to be the worst Premier League team of all time already.

"Just relegate them now man, what a pointless club," it was added.

I mean Chelsea look good but Norwich have got to be the worst Premier League team of all time already.Just relegate them now man what a pointless club.#CHENOR — JAKE BUCKLEY 🇦🇺 (@TheMasterBucks) October 23, 2021

Norwich City obviously learnt nothing from their last spell in the Premier League.Squad woefully unequipped for the challenge.#CHENOR — Paul McGarraghy (@PaulMcGarraghy) October 23, 2021

Championship Premier league Norwich Norwich pic.twitter.com/Q9flLAuDIs — max parsons (@ncfcmaxparso) October 18, 2021

To highlight the uselessness of Daniel Farke's charges, the stattos were out in force.

"Norwich City scored more goals (six) in their EFL Cup match against Bournemouth in August than they have in their last 24 Premier League games," was one take, while another is that they also have as many own goals (two) as regular goals in this campaign where they look nailed on for demotion to the Championship.

Furthermore, since they last won a game in the Premier League in February 2020, they have lost 17 of a total 19 matches while netting just three goals overall.

Norwich City scored more goals in their EFL Cup match against Bournemouth in August than they have in their last 24 Premier League games. — Daniel Storey (@danielstorey85) October 23, 2021

Norwich have as many own goals as goals in the Premier League this season (2). — Richard Jolly (@RichJolly) October 23, 2021

Since Norwich last won a game in the Premier League (February 2020), they have lost 17 of their 19 matches and scored just three goals. — Matthew Clark (@MattClark_08) October 23, 2021

Speaking post-match, Tuchel praised a "good performance" where his team "were sharp, and put in a lot of effort".

"High pressing, many balls won, very precise in finishing. We had a bit of luck in momentum, to score seven, but it was a good game.

"It does not stop! It is one game, but they will have to prove it again," stated the German.

How much more evidence do Norwich need that their manager isn’t right for them in the Premier League? He’s brilliant in the Championship but they aren’t in the Championship, so unless their acceptance is already to return to the Championship, why not change? — Adam Crafton (@AdamCrafton_) October 23, 2021

As for his compatriot counterpart Farke, whose days could be numbered, a popular journalist on Twitter asked: "How much more evidence do Norwich need that their manager isn’t right for them in the Premier League?"

"He’s brilliant in the Championship but they aren’t in the Championship. So unless their acceptance is already to return to the Championship, why not change?"