 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Russia will cut gas supply to Moldova unless debt is paid and new contract signed before December 1 – Gazprom
HomeSport News

‘They should be banned from the Premier League’: Fans pile in as Chelsea annihilate hapless Norwich to stay top of table

23 Oct, 2021 13:57
Get short URL
‘They should be banned from the Premier League’: Fans pile in as Chelsea annihilate hapless Norwich to stay top of table
Mount was on target as Chelsea hammered Norwich. © Reuters
Following a 7-0 top versus bottom hammering by Chelsea in the Premier League on Saturday afternoon, Norwich City have been widely-mocked on the internet and dubbed the "worst team" the English top flight has ever seen.

Mustering just two points from eight games, the visitors were always going to be up against it when travelling to Stamford Bridge to take on Thomas Tuchel's Champions League winners.

And after just eight minutes, England wonderkid Mason Mount put the home aside ahead with the first of three goals which included a retaken penalty in the 85th minute and a 91st minute tap-in that made sure he got to take home the match ball.

Between those efforts, Callum Hudson-Odoi plus defenders Reece James and Ben Chilwell all got in on the act, and there was also an own goal from Max Aarons around the hour mark.

By then, with the score at 5-0, the Twitter masses had already started ganging up on the relegation candidates, as an onlooker said they "should be banned from Prem at this point".

"Norwich exist just to let teams statpad, I'm tired for f*ck's sake," was another comment along those lines.

"I mean Chelsea look good," it was said elsewhere, of the west Londoners who remain top of the table and four points ahead of Liverpool with a game in hand in Jurgen Klopp's favor, "but Norwich have got to be the worst Premier League team of all time already.

"Just relegate them now man, what a pointless club," it was added.

To highlight the uselessness of Daniel Farke's charges, the stattos were out in force.

"Norwich City scored more goals (six) in their EFL Cup match against Bournemouth in August than they have in their last 24 Premier League games," was one take, while another is that they also have as many own goals (two) as regular goals in this campaign where they look nailed on for demotion to the Championship. 

Furthermore, since they last won a game in the Premier League in February 2020, they have lost 17 of a total 19 matches while netting just three goals overall.

Speaking post-match, Tuchel praised a "good performance" where his team "were sharp, and put in a lot of effort".

"High pressing, many balls won, very precise in finishing. We had a bit of luck in momentum, to score seven, but it was a good game.

"It does not stop! It is one game, but they will have to prove it again," stated the German.

As for his compatriot counterpart Farke, whose days could be numbered, a popular journalist on Twitter asked: "How much more evidence do Norwich need that their manager isn’t right for them in the Premier League?"

"He’s brilliant in the Championship but they aren’t in the Championship. So unless their acceptance is already to return to the Championship, why not change?"

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2021. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies