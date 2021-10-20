First one out: Newcastle’s Saudi Arabian owners show ruthless side by sacking hapless Bruce in Premier League’s worst-kept secret

The Saudi-led new owners of Newcastle have made their first sacking with a reported pay-off of more than $11 million for beleaguered boss Steve Bruce. Club legends and fans reacted to the end of a reign Bruce called "very tough".

Before the weekend, Bruce was backed by the new owners for what was his 1,000th career game in management, when Tottenham visited St James' Park in the Premier League.

In a match marred by a medical emergency in the stands, the Magpies lost 3-2 to leave them with just three points from eight games, sitting second-bottom of the Premier League and without a league win so far this season.

The dismissal is the first major football move made by Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund, which bought an 80% majority stake from much-maligned former owner Mike Ashley as part of a $420 million takeover following a protracted takeover.

Graeme Jones will lead the team on an interim basis, starting with Saturday's trip to Crystal Palace. He will be supported by the coaching team of Steve Agnew, Stephen Clemence, Ben Dawson and Simon Smith. https://t.co/uvkGGdpEUa — Newcastle United FC (@NUFC) October 20, 2021

I know how tough it was for any manager at Newcastle for the last 14 years.I also know how badly Steve & his family wanted it to work. In difficult circumstances for everybody, he kept #NUFC up for two seasons. It’s a new era now, but thank you, Steve,for your effort & commitment — Alan Shearer (@alanshearer) October 20, 2021

In a statement, United thanked Bruce for "his contribution" and confirmed that coach Graeme Jones will lead the team on an interim basis until a successor has been found.

Co-owner Amanda Staveley, the British businesswoman who owns a 10% stake in the club as one of the main brokers of the takeover deal, is now rumored to be looking at Lucien Favre, Rangers' Steven Gerrard, former Roma boss Paulo Fonseca, Chelsea hero Frank Lampard and ex-Premier League manager Eddie Howe among the potential replacements for Bruce, who is widely reported to have been given a severance package exceeding $11 million.

"I know how tough it was for any manager at Newcastle for the last 14 years," responded Newcastle legend and British pundit Alan Shearer, referring to an era under Ashley that included his own stint as manager during a relegation season.

The best outcome for all. Steve Bruce is a thoroughly decent man and didn’t deserve the vile abuse and animosity directed towards him at Newcastle. He wasn’t treated with the respect he deserved. Good luck to him in his next job. https://t.co/stRdMzAV9X — Chris Sutton (@chris_sutton73) October 20, 2021

Didn’t see that coming — Specsavers (@Specsavers) October 20, 2021

"I also know how badly Steve and his family wanted it to work. In difficult circumstances for everybody, he kept Newcastle up for two seasons. It’s a new era now, but thank you, Steve, for your effort and commitment."

Others were less sympathetic to the man who provided little of the entertainment and success Newcastle were readily associated with when they once challenged at the top of the Premier League.

"Bruce sacked – party time," retorted former Toon Army striker Michael Chopra, who had been linked with a role in previous takeover bids. "Wonder how many fans [will] head to the ground to celebrate."

Bruce sacked party time wonder how many fans head to the ground to celebrate #ToonArmy ⚫️⚪️ pic.twitter.com/gFdXS5yQDK — Michael Chopra (@MichaelChopra) October 20, 2021

Treated like a criminal there. Hope they pay his contract up totally. 1000 games as a manager and didn’t deserve that treatment. — martin smith (@mpsmith0212) October 20, 2021

Locally-born Bruce admitted that his tenure had been "very, very tough" and revealed that he had endured crude insults.

"To never really be wanted, to feel that people wanted me to fail, to read people constantly saying I would fail, that I was useless, a fat waste of space, a tactically inept cabbage head or whatever," the 60-year-old former Manchester United defender told The Telegraph. "From day one."

In his official statement, Bruce added that he was "grateful to everyone connected with Newcastle United for the opportunity to manage this unique football club".

Steve Bruce tells @LukeEdwardsTele: “It has been very, very tough. To never really be wanted, to feel that people wanted me to fail, to read people constantly saying I would fail, that I was useless, a fat waste of space, a tactically inept cabbage head or whatever. From day 1.” — Keith Downie (@SkySports_Keith) October 20, 2021

He needed to be given more time and more money, particularly with January coming up. A shame he has been hounded out of the club. — WaaARGHHHrdy 🧟‍♂️ (@td_ward) October 20, 2021

"I would like to thank my coaching team – the players and the support staff, in particular – for all their hard work," he said.

"There have been highs and lows but they have given everything even in difficult moments and should be proud of their efforts.

"This is a club with incredible support and I hope the new owners can take it forward to where we all want it to be. I wish everyone the very best of luck for the rest of this season and beyond."

Wow. Even Newcastle are showing more ambition than Manchester United. — CR7 Rap Rhymes (@cr7raprhymes) October 20, 2021

Steve Bruce out at Newcastle. Just in time to take over from Ole at United. — Barry Collins (@bazzacollins) October 20, 2021

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp had bemoaned the consortium's takeover before the weekend and the possibility that a"new superpower" had been created in English football, while protests opposing the Saudi regime's involvement are also said to have taken place outside St James' Park on matchdays.

During the defeat to Spurs, a poster van containing an image of murdered journalist Jamal Khashoggi – alleged to have been killed on the orders of PIF head Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud at the Saudi consulate in Istanbul – circulated the ground.

Nineteen of the Premier League's 20 clubs were reported to be angry and have demanded an emergency meeting with bosses because they said they had not been consulted on the takeover.