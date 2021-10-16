 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeSport News

Protest for murdered Saudi journalist Khashoggi planned for Newcastle’s first home game since Saudi takeover

16 Oct, 2021 11:42
Get short URL
Protest for murdered Saudi journalist Khashoggi planned for Newcastle’s first home game since Saudi takeover
A protest featuring Khashoggi's image is set for Newcastle's game on Sunday. © Reuters / Saudi Royal Court / Action Images
A protest against the murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi is set to be held on Sunday near St James' Park as Newcastle United play their first Premier League match under their new Saudi ownership.

Over £1,000 ($1,375) has been raised to launch the poster van protest, which intends to be a reminder of the 2018 murder and dismemberment of the former Washington Post columnist at the Saudi consulate in Istanbul, Turkey, which saome reports have alleged was ordered by the Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. 

Last week, the Saudi Public Investment Fund bought an 80% stake in the struggling northeast English outfit Newcastle as part of a £305 million ($419 million) deal.

And while the Premier League's other clubs have reportedly expressed anger at the authorities for not consulting them on the deal, others are taking matters into their own hands to have their voices heard on matters such as alleged human rights abuses by the Gulf kingdom.

On Twitter, organizer Blair McDougall thanked those who had helped to raise the money and confirmed that the van bearing Khashoggi's image would also circle Newcastle City center.

Moving forward after tomorrow's protest, it is said McDougall  wishes to raise enough funds to rent a permanent space near to the iconic ground St James' Park where Newcastle will face a visiting Tottenham Hotspur side.

Hatice Cengiz, Khashoggi's fiancee, urged the Premier League last month to "say no to murder" and not allow the PIF's purchase to go ahead.

"Only a few days after the third anniversary of Jamal’s murder, it is horrifying to learn that the Crown Prince is on the brink of getting what he wants: to wash his reputation, and sully the name of sports," she explained to The Telegraph on the eve of the takeover.

"I ask what has now suddenly changed? There is still no justice for Jamal’s murder.

"I urge the Premier League not to cave in now – this is the moment to show courage and principle. It will show the killers they cannot wash away their crimes. The League needs to lead by example for football fans and all people to say no to murder," she finished.

But cave in they did, and now Newcastle United head into a new era tipped by Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp to become a "superpower", while virtually unopposed save for tomorrow's poster van action.

Also on rt.com Unrivaled riches, moral ambiguity & nervy rivals: The big questions raised by the Saudis’ Newcastle takeover

Dear readers and commenters,

We have implemented a new engine for our comment section. We hope the transition goes smoothly for all of you. Unfortunately, the comments made before the change have been lost due to a technical problem. We are working on restoring them, and hoping to see you fill up the comment section with new ones. You should still be able to log in to comment using your social-media profiles, but if you signed up under an RT profile before, you are invited to create a new profile with the new commenting system.

Sorry for the inconvenience, and looking forward to your future comments,

RT Team.

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2021. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies