‘Nobody called Americans dishonest’: Politician hits back at ‘skating while Russian’ bonus claim after ice prodigy shatters record

A politician has told critics to look at the reasons for American defeats after a claim that Russian figure skaters had been helped to glory, including a world record for a 15-year-old, because of bonuses for their nationality,

Russia dominated the medals at the Finlandia Trophy on Sunday, when Kamila Valieva, Elizaveta Tuktamysheva and Alena Kostornaia finished first, second and third at Finland's Espoo Metro Arena.

Valieva, 15, posted scores of 174.31 and 249.24 to break the Free Skate and Combined Score World Record – although rows ensued online over what some fans described as "hyper-inflated" scores.

Leading figure skating reporter Philip Hersh was the most high-profile name to speak out, taking aim at the Russian competitors.

🏆 Two world records in the first adult Intl tournament in her life - Russia's figure skating star Kamila #Valieva ⭐️ won the crowd AND the 2021 CS Finlandia Trophy.⛸ With Eteri Tutberidze as a mentor, she surpassed her partners with a stunning result - 249.24 points 👏 pic.twitter.com/onE1gkvAef — Russia 🇷🇺 (@Russia) October 10, 2021

"I keep looking through the International Skating Union rules to find the Skating While Russian bonus, but it must take three-factor identification to access it," the Olympic veteran quipped to his thousands of social media followers.

"These women are good enough; they don’t need inflated PCS [program component scores] and GOE [grade of execution] because it says Russia on their team jackets."

KAMILA VALIEVA.WORLD RECORD HOLDER249.24174.314S 3A (fall) 4T-3T 4T-eu-3S 3F-3T 3LZ😭😭😭🔥🔥🔥 — daily kamila valieva (@kamiIavalieva) October 10, 2021

I keep looking through the @ISU_Figure rules to find the Skating While Russian bonus but it must take three-factor identification to access it. These women are good enough they don’t need inflated PCS and GOE because it says Россия on their team jackets. — Philip Hersh (@olyphil) October 10, 2021

There was some consternation over why Hersh had specifically called out Russian athletes, with one fan pointing out that US star Jason Brown, who beat Russians Mikhail Kolyada and Dmitri Aliev, had also been among the purported beneficiaries of perceived generous judging.

"It's true for your lot, too," they told Hersh. "[Brown] would never make a podium with falls on triple axels... zero quads.

"No matter how excellent of a skater he is, [he would not have won] if, on his jacket, there was something else other than USA. A pot calling a kettle black."

Dmitry Svishchev, a member of the State Duma Committee on Physical Culture, Sports, Tourism and Youth Affairs, congratulated the Russian team on results that he said showed progress "in the right direction".

"The system for the development of figure skating in Russia has positive trends," he told Championat. "It is not clear why our foreign colleagues and rivals perceive this negatively.

"It is necessary to understand not the reasons for the victories of the Russians, but the reasons for the defeats of the Americans.

It's true for your lot too. JB would never make a podium with falls on 3As, 3-2, zero quads - no matter how excellent of a skater he is - if on his jacket were something else than USA. A pot calling a kettle black. — Delayed Axel (@Delayed_Axel) October 11, 2021

You dont say so when American skaters have inflated pcs... — 🍋Flower (@kokorodelimon) October 10, 2021

"Formerly, Americans and Canadians were often winners. Nobody shouted that it was dishonest. Every country and school has its own ascent.

"For these statements, one can only rejoice and treat them with a grain of irony. This is an unspoken recognition of our school."

Tuktamysheva and Kostornaia were overscored as hell both in PCS and GOEs - I give you that. Not the case with Valieva though - several judges gave +0 to her solid 4S and +2 for her beautiful 4Ts.Blame her insane BV for high score - not inflation. — Sergey Krolik (@sergejkrolik) October 11, 2021

kami’s new record just feels so empty, like breaking a record should come after a skate of your LIFE, with all these hyper-inflated scores there’s no sense of accomplishment anymore — bats women era 💟 (@creyleys) October 10, 2021

While some said that the scores were fully justified for Valieva's outstanding performance to dethrone champion Kostornaia, others warned that the totals may have devalued the prodigy's achievement.

"Kami’s new record just feels so empty," claimed one. "Breaking a record should come after a skate of your life.

"With all these hyper-inflated scores, there’s no sense of accomplishment anymore."

Valieva landed three quad jumps including a quad Salchow, a quad toe-triple toe combination and a quad toe-Euler-triple Salchow combo.

The nearest Americans to the triumphant Russian trio were Karen Chen, who finished sixth, and Amber Glenn, in tenth. Elsewhere in their division, 16-year-old Sofia Frank broke numerous female Philippine records, finishing 18th.