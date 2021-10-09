‘Doesn’t happen’: Boxing queen Mayer questions fellow fighter Courtenay after claims menstrual cycle woes caused weight miss

Undefeated US women’s boxing star Mikaela Mayer has gone in on Shannon Courtenay after the Brit was stripped of her WBA bantamweight belt for missing weight, which she put down to the unexpected onset of her period.

Courtenay has been relinquished of her title without making a single defense after she came in 2.5lbs over the 118lbs limit for her showdown with Jamie Mitchell in Liverpool this weekend.

Explaining the weight miss, Courtenay later took to Instagram to say she had been affected by her menstrual cycle.

“We were on weight and ready to go yesterday,” said the 28-year-old.

“Then last night unexpectedly my menstrual cycle started, which makes women gain weight.”

As a result, Courtenay lost the WBA strap which she had only gained back in April with a points victory over Australia’s Ebanie Bridges in a slugfest that thrilled fans.

Courtenay’s fight with Mitchell will still proceed in Liverpool on Saturday night, and the 36-year-old Californian can clinch the vacant title if she beats her British rival.

Despite sympathy for Courtenay from many quarters, consolation was in short supply from fellow fighter Mayer – the undefeated WBO super-featherweight champion.

According to the 31-year-old former Olympian, Courtenay’s explanation is implausible.

“Another champ loses belt on scale,” tweeted Mayer.

“So she was on weight day before but then wakes up 2.5 over [because] of period? 2.5?!? Doesn’t happen.

“Also, if you’re struggling to make weight before weigh ins, you don’t have time to put on a face of makeup, you’re sweating till the last minute!”

In a later tweet, Mayer added: “I’ve [definitely] had some close weight cuts where I had to work to get those last few ounces off but I be HUSTLIN to the last minute!! C’mon now.”

Part of the issue for the American appeared to be that Courtenay did not use the two hours she was allotted to cut the extra pounds after initially missing her mark.

Mayer’s comments triggered debate among fans, who alternated between sympathy for Courtenay or calling the Brit “unprofessional.”

The row also comes in the wake of similar scenes in the UFC, where female fighter Aspen Ladd caused concern at a weigh-in last weekend in Las Vegas when she visibly shook on the scales – later putting her weight miss down to the unexpected onset of her period.

But just as with Mayer’s lack of sympathy for Courtenay, Ladd was also queried by some fellow fighters, with UFC icon Miesha Tate accusing her of “trying to cheat.”

Hertfordshire fighter Courtney – who is 7-1 in her professional career – takes on Mitchell at Liverpool’s M&S Bank Arena on Saturday night on a card headlined by a battle between local rivals Liam Smith and Anthony Fowler.