Ballon d'Or: Messi & Ronaldo make list but Polish marksman Lewandowski hotly tipped as FIVE Chelsea stars in running for accolade

The nominees for the prestigious Ballon d’Or award for the world’s best footballer have been revealed, with Lionel Messi in the running for a record-extending seventh win while Cristiano Ronaldo and Robert Lewandowski feature.

The award by publication France Football was not given out last year due to the disruptions caused by the Covid pandemic – a decision which many felt robbed Bayern Munich and Poland marksman Lewandowski of a maiden accolade.

But the prolific 33-year-old star is among the 30 names revealed by organizers on Friday for this year's prize, and the Pole is widely considered among the favorites to clinch the gong ahead of the likes of serial winners Messi – who has a record six titles to his name – and Portuguese star Ronaldo, who has scooped five.

Elsewhere, Champions League winners Chelsea will also feel some of their five stars named among the nominees are in with a strong claim, particularly midfield dynamo N'Golo Kante and Italian playmaker Jorginho.

Jorginho achieved a remarkable double in the summer as he also helped Italy to glory at Euro 2020.

Fellow Italians on the list are Nicola Barella, Leonardo Bonucci, Giorgio Chiellini, and Gianluigi Donnarumma.

Beaten Euro 2020 finalists England are represented by Phil Foden, Harry Kane, Mason Mount and Raheem Sterling.

Young Norway and Borussia Dortmund sensation Erling Haaland also makes the cut, as do Belgian duo Kevin de Bruyne and Romelu Lukaku, of club teams Manchester City and Chelsea respectively.

Other big names include PSG aces Neymar and Kylian Mbappe, Liverpool and Egypt winger Mohamed Salah, French Real Madrid forward Kareem Benzema, and Manchester United and Portugal playmaker Bruno Fernandes.

The winner of the 2018 award, Croatia's Luca Modric, was also included, as was 18-year-old Spain and Barcelona sensation Pedri and veteran Spanish Chelsea defender Cesar Azpilicueta.

Manchester City's Portuguese defensive revelation Ruben Dias also made the cut, as did Lautaro Martinez of Inter Milan and Argentina, Gerard Moreno of Villlarreal and Spain, and Denmark captain Simon Kjaer – who was famously among the the heroes during the harrowing scenes when countryman Christian Eriksen collpased at Euro 2020.

