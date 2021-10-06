‘She’s throwing absolute bombs’: WNBA star apologizes as team ‘axes her and teammate’ over wild food truck fight footage (VIDEO)

A WNBA star has apologized after her team reportedly axed her and a teammate following a scandal over a video she shared of herself in a brawl at a food truck.

Atlanta Dream guard Courtney Williams has taken to social media to apologize for a near 40-minute video she posted on Sunday which featured a wild fight she was involved in earlier in 2021.

The video, which showed chaotic scenes as a mob of people launched punches at each other outside what was described as a daytime club, seems to have cost Williams and teammate Crystal Bradford their futures with the Dream, according to the pair's agent, Marcus Crenshaw.

It is not clear what caused the brawl, which is also said to have included ex-teammate Kalani Brown and is believed to have occurred sometime in May.

I want to sincerely apologize for the video posted yesterday. I would never want to represent myself or the organization in a negative way. I’m learning everyday so I ask for grace as I’m growing. Again I apologize to all attached, and I will be better moving forward. — Courtney Williams (@CourtMWilliams) October 4, 2021

In her clip – later removed – Williams made light of the fight, which appears not to have involved law enforcement or seriously injured anyone.

"I want to sincerely apologize for the video posted yesterday," she subsequently wrote amid the rising controversy on Twitter.

"I would never want to represent myself or the organization in a negative way. I’m learning every day so I ask for grace as I’m growing. Again, I apologize to all attached and I will be better moving forward."

Speaking on Instagram Live, Crenshaw reportedly said that the pair were being made "some sort of scapegoats."

The agent said said the incident happened around five months ago and that Williams was attacked, with Bradford sticking up for her friend.

listen squaring up with Courtney Williams is just bad business. she’s throwing absolute bombs https://t.co/efUEtwFrgm — Kevin H. (@kjhogo) October 3, 2021

As the Dream didn't do anything about it after finding out earlier in the season, Williams decided to release the video and make light of it.

"In Courtney's mind, she’s thinking it’s something that we got away from," Crenshaw said.

"'They didn’t do anything –it was nothing really, it was swept under the rug, so I can speak about it now.'"

Crenshaw reiterated that Williams assumes full accountability and understands that she shouldn't have posted the video, and also remarked that he feels bad for Bradford, who took to Twitter to address the matter but deleted her posts, for getting caught up in the brawl.

The Fam Sports Agency & CEO Marcus Crenshaw confirms that his clients UFAs Courtney Williams & Crystal Bradford will not be resigning with the Atlanta Dream per request of the team. Also confirms team was made aware of the incident months ago. (🎥: @GrlsTalkSports_ IGTV) pic.twitter.com/J6YJ3wKtwv — Terrika (@SheKnowsSports) October 6, 2021

In the meantime, the WNBA said in a curt statement through ESPN that it had "just became aware of the video" and was "in the process of gathering more information."

The Dream is investigating too and said via the outlet that the "behavior in the video is unacceptable and does not align with our values as an organization".

"We are taking this matter very seriously and working with the league to gather more information and determine next steps," it added.

Williams earned her first All-Star call up this season but will now become a free agent alongside Bradford and Brown at the turn of 2022.