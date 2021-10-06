‘He took himself out of it’: Ex-champ claims UFC superstar Nurmagomedov’s record ‘doesn’t stack up’ against top trio of MMA greats

Khabib Nurmagomedov's early retirement from MMA means he cannot be considered among the likes of legends Georges St-Pierre, Jon Jones or Anderson Silva, a former UFC champion has insisted.

Keeping a promise to his mother, the Russian surprisingly walked away from the sport in October 2020 following the death of his father and trainer, Abdulmanap, from Covid-related complications earlier that year.

After beating Justin Gaethje at UFC 254, Nurmagomedov bowed out with a 29-0 record, leading to some high-profile analysts, including two-weight champion and close friend Daniel Cormier, quick to dub him the greatest fighter of all time.

Others in the conversation, such as long-time champion Jones, took umbrage at those statements, pointing to the relatively small number of title defenses Nurmagomedov made compared to fighters who spent longer in the sport.

@bisping brother , you know that my whole team , myself have tremendous amount of respect to you But no cheaters should be in in a goat conversation specially in front @TeamKhabib Never been dropped , cut , hurt , barely lost a rounds Name me someone LIKE HIM 🙏🏾 — Ali Abdelaziz (@AliAbdelaziz00) October 6, 2021

Nothing but respect to you Legend https://t.co/2TgsETSfqg — Ali Abdelaziz (@AliAbdelaziz00) October 6, 2021

Nearly a year since the Dagestani stepped aside, British former middleweight champion and prominent UFC pundit Michael Bisping has also waded into the debate.

"Yeah, he took himself out of it," Bisping told The Pain Game. "And if you look, yeah, he didn't fight the best until the end of his career.

"When you compare that with GSP [St-Pierre] or Jones or Anderson, their run against world-class competition was far longer.

Bisping agreed with Ali that Khabib is better than Jones and Silva — MiracleM96 (@Deli964) October 6, 2021

Khabib was next level, I think if he he came back and had like 10-15 more fights he'd be remembered the best combat athlete of all time. He has the skillet and still the prime years to dominate for 20 more fights within a 10 year span. — ShqipeFire (@redfirekla) October 6, 2021

"But for Khabib, I know it was because of his father passing away, and he made a promise to his mother.

"So it's different circumstances. But for those reasons, I think when you look at the resumes, even though he was undefeated, the resumes don't really stack up."

Bisping is the latest high-profile within the sport to question Nurmagomedov's record, with former rival Tony Ferguson calling half of his professional opponents "fatheads" earlier this year.

Silva was in a title eliminator in his first ufc fight….GSP in his third….Khabib had to go 10-0 in the UFC to get the title despite being a 2 times Sambo world champ coming into the ufc. Being Dagestani and being named “Khabib Nurmagomedov” comes with its hurdles. 0 privileges. — ShubzzY (@Shubzy123) October 6, 2021

Khabib is the best. Other greats have either lost or been taken to a close decision. Khabib has dominated everyone virtually every minute that he’s been in the cage. — Rocky Boxer Junior - MMA (@boxer_junior) October 6, 2021

Chief antagonist Conor McGregor was even more scathing, ranting that Nurmagomedov "sh*t his jocks, became fat and is roiding off" and arguing that he had "done nothing in the sport."

"His father had the shows set up and he was fighting guys with two wins and eight losses," added the man who lost to Nurmagomedov.

when khabib beat gaethje, @bisping was questioning if he should put jones over khabib.. so he pretty much was saying khabib is the goat .. now he is saying khabib took himself out of the goat list lool — Pablo_Escobar (@JM97_79) October 6, 2021

If u got Khabib over Usman, Jones, GSP, Silva, Aldo, Max, DJ, DC, Nunes, Rousey, Valentina, JJ and Stipe idk bro he literally has 2 title defenses — Money Mitch ⚪️ (@FrancisM2H) October 6, 2021

"That’s his record up until he’s 20-0. He has three fights on the trot in the UFC that done him well, and then before that, it’s nothing."

Nurmagomedov's manager, Ali Abdelaziz who also represents welterweight ruler Kamara Usman, has unsurprisingly offered his two cents on Bisping's remarks.

"Bisping, brother," the Egyptian told him on Twitter, making what appeared to be a dig at the murky pasts of Jones and Silva for a start – although St-Pierre famously never failed a drugs test.

Khabib literally made it look easy against the guy that dominated Tony for 5 rounds,facts — Eagle🇹🇳🇲🇫 (@Doomsy97) October 6, 2021

Similarly I don't think you could say Khabib is the goat because even though he proved to be the best of his time he didn't stay around for long enough to see if someone could figure him out. — David (@DavidP_MMA) October 6, 2021

"You know that my whole team [and] myself have [a] tremendous amount of respect [for] you.

"But no cheaters should be in in a GOAT, conversation especially in front [of Khabib].

"Never been dropped, cut, hurt, barely lost a round. Name me someone like him."

Rather than enter a war of words, Bisping replied by saying: "Cannot argue with anything you said there."

The love-in continued by Abdelaziz responding: "Nothing but respect to you, Legend."

Yet the debate is likely to rage until Khabib laces up his gloves again and wins another title or racks up more defenses of his vacated title.