Fashion victim? Sex-shy boxer Fury dons ‘cursed’ Versace robe ahead of fight... while Wilder ‘bases his costume on African tribe’

Tyson Fury has worried some fans by emulating UFC stars Conor McGregor and Jorge Masvidal in Versace robes ahead of his trilogy fight with Deontay Wilder, who is thought to be planning an elaborate ring walk costume again.

WBC champion Wilder is targeting a second straight win over Wilder in Las Vegas on Saturday, and the giant Englishman has been spotted strolling around in eye-catching luxury clothing by fashion powerhouse Versace in the months leading up to the hugely-anticipated scrap.

That may not be a good omen according to some viewers, who have noticed the similarities between the predominantly-black Versace robe Fury has worn during fight week and expensive numbers donned by McGregor and Masvidal.

Former UFC champion McGregor wore the outfit ahead of the most lucrative boxing match of all time, which ended in defeat for the Irishman against pugilist great Floyd Mayweather in 2017.

Masvidal went for the look in an attempt to attract McGregor's attention ahead of UFC 246, and 'Gamebred' is now on a two-fight losing streak after losing successive fights to Kamaru Usman.

Even Fury's previously unbeaten countryman who went for the robe, Billy Joe Saunders, found his run ended this summer, suffering a pasting from Canelo Alvarez in the US.

After spotting that McGregor and Masvidal had worn the robes, Ali Abdelaziz, who manages two fighters responsible for their most damaging defeats – Khabib Nurmagomedov and Usman – shared a photo of them in the outlandish outfits on social media.

"I used to like Versace," he waspishly added. "Khabib and Usman killed the brand."

Wilder has been on arguably more eccentric form than Fury in recent months, and supporters of the 'Bronze Bomber' may be surprised to learn that he looks unlikely to dispense with a costume for the third fight.

One of the many excuses Wilder has produced for his knockout defeat to Wilder in February 2020 is that his ringwalk attire on that night – which carried cultural resonance for him that was evidently as high as its literal weight – weighed him down.

That outfit acknowledged Black History Month and 'Devil Rides Out', a horror film from the 1960s – and the first defeat of Wilder's career, when he was flattened by Fury in eight rounds, is one he will have watched back from behind his sofa.

Despite blaming his costume, Wilder has reportedly commissioned Los Angeles stylists Cosmo Lombino, 57, and Donato Crowley, 53, to continue their decadent designs for him, which have included masks, crystals and cloaks over the past three years.

"He asked us to use red and black colours, which represent Wilder's African roots," the couple told The Sun, explaining that the "very special" commission is based on Wilder's roots in Southern Nigeria.

"The red represents war, while the black represents a funeral. This time around, we created a couture surprise element that is sure to make heads turn and honor Deontay's African Edo tribe.

"The ring walk is a powerful moment for the boxer to display to the world their chosen message in that moment."

Speaking about the tribe while posing half-naked in a red headdress two weeks ago, Wilder said: "I was born to be a warrior, Ima Edo man. It permeates my blood and travels through my veins. I am king."

Fury also dubs himself in monarchical terms. The 'Gypsy King' is certain to have plenty more to say in the back-and-forth between the two flamboyant fighters in fight week, including an admission that he has been abstaining from sex.

"Can't even remember the last time I did that," Sportsmail quoted him as saying.

"My trousers are staying zipped up here. The idea that no fighters have sex before a fight is a myth. But I don't believe in it. I'm an old school fighter.

"I like to keep nice and strong. Keep all that pent up energy in the tank and then let all the aggression burst out on my opponent on fight night."

Fury arrived at a promotional event at the T-Mobile Arena in a waistcoat and trousers by London-based designer Claudio Lugli on Wednesday, while Wilder turned up in a hoodie and jeans.