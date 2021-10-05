 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeSport News

Two teenage hockey players arrested over accusations of sexual assault and imagery of a teenage girl at a team party at a hotel

5 Oct, 2021 22:35
Get short URL
Two teenage hockey players arrested over accusations of sexual assault and imagery of a teenage girl at a team party at a hotel
Two Victoriaville Tigres players are facing charges © Flickr / villedevicto via Creative Commons 2.0 / https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-nd/2.0
Two teenage hockey players have been formally charged in Canada over a sexual assault they allegedly carried out, with one of the youngsters accused of sharing images from the reported incident during a team party at a hotel.

Nicolas Daigle and teammate Massimo Siciliano, who have since turned 19, allegedly attacked a teenage girl in Lac-Beauport in June, with their reported accuser said to have filed a report the following day accompanied by her parents.

Daige faces a further two charges of sharing images of his alleged victim.

The pair play for the Victoriaville Tigres in Quebec's Major Junior Hockey League, with an investigation by TVA Nouvelles revealing they had been arrested as their team celebrated a President's Cup win.

The reported incident occurred at the Entourage-sur-le-Lac hotel, where a commemorative party is said to have been taking place.

Reacting to news of the charges, the Tigres revealed that they had been informed of the incident a day before the arrests, with no measures or suspensions yet announced.

"The organization is currently in close contact with the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League (QMJHL), in order to learn the details of the charges and the status of the players in the circuit," the club said in a statement.

"The Victoriaville Tigers take these accusations very seriously and will continue to cooperate with the authorities in this matter."

Also on rt.com ‘Fired for speaking about racism in Ukraine’: Hockey official departs in row over player who mocked black star with banana gesture

The QMJHL has indicated that it is taking the accusations seriously and will require 48 hours to assess the case before deciding the two players' fates.

There was outrage among some when the pair took part in the Tigres' early pre-season games.

Roxanne Ocampo Picard, from a local group supporting victims of assault, claimed that the decision to allow the duo to train was "symptomatic" of a "culture".

"That is to say, it trivializes or tolerates [alleged] sexual assault," she told TVA Nouvelles.

Other critics have accused the sport of failing to respond appropriately when sexual assault allegations are made.

Also on rt.com No jab, no football: Buffalo Bills close doors to unvaccinated fans as Covid restrictions storm brews

Dear readers and commenters,

We have implemented a new engine for our comment section. We hope the transition goes smoothly for all of you. Unfortunately, the comments made before the change have been lost due to a technical problem. We are working on restoring them, and hoping to see you fill up the comment section with new ones. You should still be able to log in to comment using your social-media profiles, but if you signed up under an RT profile before, you are invited to create a new profile with the new commenting system.

Sorry for the inconvenience, and looking forward to your future comments,

RT Team.

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2021. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies