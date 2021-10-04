‘Not all heroes wear capes’: MMA star Kevin Holland subdues alleged car thief hours after controversial UFC bout (VIDEO)

Kevin Holland has been hailed for helping to subdue an alleged car thief after he pursued the suspect and helped to detain him until police arrived on the scene, hours after his controversial no-contest against Kyle Daukaus.

According to Holland's coach, Shug Dorsey, he received an early morning call from the UFC fighter to enquire about whether he was up – with Holland quickly relaying a story of how he had witnessed a car being stolen at a nearby gas station and had decided to pursue the suspect in his car.

The chase, he said, took him close to Dorsey's residence – and he later recounted the conversation to MMA Junkie.

"Coach, are you up?" Dorsey says Holland asked.

Not all heroes wear capes, Kevin Holland is the people's champ https://t.co/AVG8L1sY6s — Wizzy Bomaye 🥊 (@WisamElHassan) October 4, 2021

Gottem 👮🏿 — Kevin Holland (@Trailblaze2top) October 4, 2021

"Yeah, I’m up," he replied. "What’s going on?"

"I’m chasing a bad guy and I’m right near your house," Holland stated. "Yeah, somebody just stole a car and I’m following them."

Dorsey says that he could hear car tires screeching in his neighborhood – before what sounded like a car crash was audible on the other end of the line.

After that: silence.

"I could hear the cars turning corners,” Dorsey explained. "I asked him what streets he was on. He started telling me the streets. We joked that he was like a real cop, with us co-ordinating while he’s driving."

Good guy Kevin Holland catching bad guys lol pic.twitter.com/kGu5Y7hxLT — Jason Williams (@jasoneg33) October 4, 2021

But when he heard the sound of a crash, Dorsey says he rushed to the scene of where Holland had last said he was to find the UFC middleweight fighter detaining a lone man, and captured the scene on his Instagram Stories account.

"He’s running the guy down and trips him," Dorsey said of the incident. "He wrapped him up and held him until the cops get there."

Dorsey added that these types of incident are par for the course for Holland, who he says is very protective of his community.

"He always does [things like this]," said Dorsey. "People only see certain things. People only see what’s put in the media. There have been several instances where he’s helped people out. It’s nothing new to me. If he sees somebody in a bad situation, he’s going to render it."

Also on rt.com ‘Motherf*cker trying to steal my sh*t’: UFC heavyweight Derrick Lewis ‘KNOCKS OUT’ would-be car thief (VIDEO)

Holland's act of heroism comes just a day removed from his controversial fight at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas in which he was knocked out cold by an accidental clash of heads, and was subsequently choked out after regaining consciousness.

The bout was later declared a no-contest due to the illegal blow.

Holland's potential crime-fighting wasn't the first time that a UFC fighter has become involved in a similar situation.

In 2011, Jon Jones assisted in the capture of a thief just hours before he was to capture the UFC light heavyweight title from Mauricio 'Shogun' Rua, while earlier this year Derrick Lewis was also involved in detaining an alleged car thief.