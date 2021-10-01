 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeSport News

‘How can you answer that?’ Solskjaer responds to claims that Ronaldo told him how to manage Man Utd (VIDEO)

1 Oct, 2021 13:41
Get short URL
‘How can you answer that?’ Solskjaer responds to claims that Ronaldo told him how to manage Man Utd (VIDEO)
Solskjaer responded after reports Ronaldo made demands to receive the ball more quickly. © Reuters
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer laughed off claims that Cristiano Ronaldo has asked for the Manchester United team to change its playing style to better suit him, after reports the Portuguese icon wanted more urgency in attack.

At his press conference before the Red Devils clash with Everton in the Premier League on Saturday, Solskjaer was asked about a report from ESPN which claimed Ronaldo wanted United to play at a quicker tempo so he in turn could receive the ball faster.

Ronaldo has made a great start to his second spell at the club, scoring five goals in five game so far – including a dramatic late winner against Villarreal in the Champions League on Wednesday.

Also on rt.com ‘With Cristiano, it’s never over’: Ronaldo marks record Champions League game with late winner as Man Utd gain Villarreal revenge

But the 36-year-old supposedly believes he could offer even more if the ball finds him quicker than he is currently receiving it.

When asked about the report, Solskjaer laughed before putting his head down on the desk and then saying: “That is another one. Wow, what can you answer to that? What we speak about us that is between us, but we haven't had that discussion, put it that way.”

Many onlookers would agree though that for United to be a serious title contender this season moving the ball quicker is a must.

Defeats against Young Boys, West Ham and Aston Villa have seen many question United’s style of play and despite having a squad containing Ronaldo along with Jadon Sancho, Marcus Rashford, Paul Pogba and Bruno Fernandes, they still find it hard to break teams down.

During the press conference the Norwegian did talk about the positive impact that Ronaldo has had at Old Trafford since his summer move from Juventus.

“He has had a great impact on and off the pitch,” said the Norwegian.  

“Five goals in five games at his age says everything. You've got to manage him, he's a very good example for everyone. Long may it continue."

Also on rt.com ‘Great player, sh*t manager’: #OleOut trends on Twitter as Solskjaer’s Man United stumble again in shock home loss to Aston Villa

Dear readers and commenters,

We have implemented a new engine for our comment section. We hope the transition goes smoothly for all of you. Unfortunately, the comments made before the change have been lost due to a technical problem. We are working on restoring them, and hoping to see you fill up the comment section with new ones. You should still be able to log in to comment using your social-media profiles, but if you signed up under an RT profile before, you are invited to create a new profile with the new commenting system.

Sorry for the inconvenience, and looking forward to your future comments,

RT Team.

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2021. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies