‘How can you answer that?’ Solskjaer responds to claims that Ronaldo told him how to manage Man Utd (VIDEO)
At his press conference before the Red Devils clash with Everton in the Premier League on Saturday, Solskjaer was asked about a report from ESPN which claimed Ronaldo wanted United to play at a quicker tempo so he in turn could receive the ball faster.
Ronaldo has made a great start to his second spell at the club, scoring five goals in five game so far – including a dramatic late winner against Villarreal in the Champions League on Wednesday.Also on rt.com ‘With Cristiano, it’s never over’: Ronaldo marks record Champions League game with late winner as Man Utd gain Villarreal revenge
But the 36-year-old supposedly believes he could offer even more if the ball finds him quicker than he is currently receiving it.
When asked about the report, Solskjaer laughed before putting his head down on the desk and then saying: “That is another one. Wow, what can you answer to that? What we speak about us that is between us, but we haven't had that discussion, put it that way.”
🗣"We have not had that discussion." Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's reaction to reports that Cristiano Ronaldo has asked his Manchester United players to move the ball faster to get the best out of him. pic.twitter.com/Q3bKBF6DBc— Football Daily (@footballdaily) October 1, 2021
Many onlookers would agree though that for United to be a serious title contender this season moving the ball quicker is a must.
Defeats against Young Boys, West Ham and Aston Villa have seen many question United’s style of play and despite having a squad containing Ronaldo along with Jadon Sancho, Marcus Rashford, Paul Pogba and Bruno Fernandes, they still find it hard to break teams down.
During the press conference the Norwegian did talk about the positive impact that Ronaldo has had at Old Trafford since his summer move from Juventus.
“He has had a great impact on and off the pitch,” said the Norwegian.
“Five goals in five games at his age says everything. You've got to manage him, he's a very good example for everyone. Long may it continue."Also on rt.com ‘Great player, sh*t manager’: #OleOut trends on Twitter as Solskjaer’s Man United stumble again in shock home loss to Aston Villa
