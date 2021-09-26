‘Unacceptable in a civilized society’: Ukraine star apologizes for racist ‘banana-eating’ gesture, faces disciplinary rap (VIDEO)

The Ukrainian Hockey League has promised disciplinary action after a player was sent off for making a shocking gesture during a game that appeared to imagine a black opponent peeling a banana and eating it.

Kremenchuk forward Andrei Deniskin was caught on camera making the bizarre taunt towards new Donbass Donetsk signing Jalen Smereck, clearly mimicking the act while looking at the American in the 36th minute of a league game.

The 23-year-old was sent off and the league has warned that extra sanctions are planned for the Ukraine international following the troubling incident.

Despite the disgraceful footage, Deniskin insisted afterwards that he does not discriminate against people.

A disgusting gesture in the UHL was made towards American Jalen Smereck… This is embarrassing and pathetic for hockey. @IIHFHockey needs to step up here. pic.twitter.com/cSqxBKVC4k — World Hockey Report (@worldhockeyrpt) September 26, 2021

"During the match, I, being of negative emotions, displayed a gesture that could be considered as an insult [relating to] race," he said (via translation), offering a public apology to Smereck.

"I respect all people regardless of their race or nationality. Emotions in hockey, unfortunately, are different."

In a statement, Donbass condemned "all forms of discrimination" and said they were "outraged by the behavior" of Deniskin.

Would say an appropriate response would be a five year ban from hockey, plus 500 hours of community service which must be done as a league volunteer. Either that or lifetime ban. Would be nice to see @uhlua and @IIHFHockey make a real statement that this will not be tolerated. — World Hockey Report (@worldhockeyrpt) September 26, 2021

Absolutely disgusting and unforgivable. No room for this racism anywhere in society . — 30VanFan (@30VanFan) September 26, 2021

"[We reject] any racist manifestations – racism has no place either in sports grounds or outside of them," they added.

"We will do our best to support our hockey player. At the same time, we call on the Disciplinary Committee to [apply] the strictest possible punishment to the Kremenchuk player."

The league's website said: "Such behavior of hockey players on the court is unacceptable within the framework of a civilized society.

I believe he's peeling a banana towards an african-american player. — Arik Krause (@KrauseArik) September 26, 2021

There’s trash talk then there’s s—- like this. Suspension. Bare minimum. — Van Alan (@VanAlanClark) September 26, 2021

"It should be noted that disciplinary proceedings will be opened against the player of Kremenchuk."

The shameful episode is the second racist provocation to be filmed in a professional hockey match in little more than a month.

In August, forward Stas Petrosyan was fined by his club, Torpedo Ust-Kamenogorsk, when he was seen using his hand to make a slant-eyed gesture at Chinese player Hu Yan during a match in the President's Cup of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

He will get a hefty suspension, or he should — I am Steve (@Costello_stats) September 26, 2021

This guy should never play hockey again. Anywhere. — Paul Henderson (@Hendy759) September 26, 2021

Deniskin opened the scoring in the first period as part of a 3-2 win for his team at Kremenchuk.

24-year-old Smereck joined Donbass from American Hockey League team Tucson Roadrunners earlier this year.

The Detroit-born star is playing outside of the US or Canada for the first time in his career.