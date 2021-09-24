 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeSport News

‘Scary scenes’: Harry Potter actor who played Draco Malfoy rushed to hospital after collapsing at Ryder Cup

24 Sep, 2021 10:58
Get short URL
‘Scary scenes’: Harry Potter actor who played Draco Malfoy rushed to hospital after collapsing at Ryder Cup
Actor Tom Felton collapsed at the Celebrity Ryder Cup. © AP / YouTube MovieFlame
Tom Felton, who played Draco Malfoy in the popular 'Harry Potter' film series, was rushed to hospital after collapsing during the 18th hole of the Celebrity Ryder Cup golf tournament at Whistling Straights in Wisconsin.

Felton, who turned 34 this week, suffered a "medical incident" on the course which required him to be transported to a "local hospital for treatment", according to the PGA after he fell ill during the 11-hole event which took place a day before the start of the Ryder Cup proper.

Pictures shot at the scene show a clearly dazed Felton being tended to by several people following the collapse, as well as him being taken away from the course on a stretcher. 

Details as to what prompted Felton's collapse haven't yet been made known.

"In today's Ryder Cup Celebrity Match, actor and musician Tom Felton experienced a medical incident on the course while participating for Europe," the PGA of America said in a statement released on Thursday.

"He was transported to a local hospital for treatment. No further details are available."

Felton, who is a keen golfer, was representing Europe in the event alongside fellow stars like former Juventus star Alessandro Del Piero, NBA stars Toni Kukoc and Sasha Vujacic as well as Finnish NHL great Teemu Selanne, among others. 

RT
Felton was attended to on the course. © AP

The US team, by comparison, featured the likes of ex-hockey player Mike Eruzione, Super Bowl winner A.J. Hawk, comedian and actor Rob Riggle and WWE superstar Mandy Rose.

Felton is a veteran of more than 50 movies but is best known for his eight-film stint in the 'Harry Potter' film series where he played the villainous Draco Malfoy, the young antagonist to Daniel Radcliffe's titular character.

He also starred in the movie 'From The Rough', which details the story of the first woman to coach a male Division I golf team.

Also on rt.com Perfect pair: Golf favorite Spiranac claims feuding US rivals Koepka & DeChambeau should unite for glory at Ryder Cup

Dear readers and commenters,

We have implemented a new engine for our comment section. We hope the transition goes smoothly for all of you. Unfortunately, the comments made before the change have been lost due to a technical problem. We are working on restoring them, and hoping to see you fill up the comment section with new ones. You should still be able to log in to comment using your social-media profiles, but if you signed up under an RT profile before, you are invited to create a new profile with the new commenting system.

Sorry for the inconvenience, and looking forward to your future comments,

RT Team.

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2021. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies