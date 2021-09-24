‘Scary scenes’: Harry Potter actor who played Draco Malfoy rushed to hospital after collapsing at Ryder Cup

Tom Felton, who played Draco Malfoy in the popular 'Harry Potter' film series, was rushed to hospital after collapsing during the 18th hole of the Celebrity Ryder Cup golf tournament at Whistling Straights in Wisconsin.

Felton, who turned 34 this week, suffered a "medical incident" on the course which required him to be transported to a "local hospital for treatment", according to the PGA after he fell ill during the 11-hole event which took place a day before the start of the Ryder Cup proper.

Pictures shot at the scene show a clearly dazed Felton being tended to by several people following the collapse, as well as him being taken away from the course on a stretcher.

Details as to what prompted Felton's collapse haven't yet been made known.

Scary scene at Whistling Straits, where Tom Felton collapsed on the 18th green and was carted off after playing in the celebrity portion of the Ryder Cup pic.twitter.com/ssPSCBTw9S — Dylan Dethier (@dylan_dethier) September 23, 2021

"In today's Ryder Cup Celebrity Match, actor and musician Tom Felton experienced a medical incident on the course while participating for Europe," the PGA of America said in a statement released on Thursday.

"He was transported to a local hospital for treatment. No further details are available."

Felton, who is a keen golfer, was representing Europe in the event alongside fellow stars like former Juventus star Alessandro Del Piero, NBA stars Toni Kukoc and Sasha Vujacic as well as Finnish NHL great Teemu Selanne, among others.

Tom Felton here! At the Ryder Cup! pic.twitter.com/epf9RCw9Tp — Dori Naef (@DoriNaef) September 23, 2021

The US team, by comparison, featured the likes of ex-hockey player Mike Eruzione, Super Bowl winner A.J. Hawk, comedian and actor Rob Riggle and WWE superstar Mandy Rose.

Felton is a veteran of more than 50 movies but is best known for his eight-film stint in the 'Harry Potter' film series where he played the villainous Draco Malfoy, the young antagonist to Daniel Radcliffe's titular character.

He also starred in the movie 'From The Rough', which details the story of the first woman to coach a male Division I golf team.