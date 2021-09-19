Keeping it in the family: Brazilian star Hulk announces NIECE of ex-wife is pregnant with his baby (PHOTO)

Former Brazil and Zenit St. Petersburg forward Hulk has announced that he and his 'niece' from a previous marriage are expecting their first child together via a passionate post on social media.

The 35-year-old now plies his trade at Atletico Mineiro in his homeland, having returned from a lucrative stint in China.

While possibly about to become a national and continental champion before the end of the year, Hulk is celebrating another victory off the pitch.

As revealed to his 3.3 million followers on Instagram, he and wife Camila Sousa are expecting their first child, with the couple sharing their news through a string of photos and videos embracing and showing off an ultrasound.

"Today with a heart full of gratitude to God, I come to share with you that for the fourth time I am being blessed with another child," his caption to the post began in Portuguese.

"My heart overflows with so much happiness and I can only say thank you God.

"We are already looking forward to receiving you child, and we love you unconditionally.

"Come full of health my baby," it finished.

The post was well-received by a litany of high-profile Portuguese-speaking names within football such as Neymar, who said "Little Hulk in the area" with a set of clapping hands, and former Spurs and Chelsea boss Andre Villas-Boas, who managed him at Shanghai.

But Hulk's relationship with Camila is shrouded in controversy.

Previously married to Iran Angelo de Souza, the pair had three children named Ian, Tiago and Alice and were together for 12 years until Hulk traded her in for her younger niece Camila.

In December 2019, he broke the news to his previous family, and a statement was released on his behalf where it was explained how Hulk "called the parents and the brother of Camila and told them the truth".

"It was Hulk himself who made the information public because he had nothing to hide. His position is transparency and he wants to avoid lies and malicious comments," it was added.

Since the split, Iran has revealed a "great pain" that Hulk's relationship with her niece has caused her, yet Hulk has accused her of infidelity and treating him "like a monster".