‘Not in there!’ Putin declines unusual passport signature request from Russian Paralympic star
Swimmer Andrei Nikolaev – who was victorious in the 4x100m medley and men's 400m freestyle, while bagging silver in the men's 100m freestyle – reportedly asked Putin to sign the official document as the leader met members of the Russian Paralympic Committee team.
The team finished fourth in the official medal standings in Tokyo with 36 gold, 33 silver and 49 bronze for a total of 118 medals behind China, Great Britain and the United States.
And while this is something to be proud of, Putin had to turn down the unorthodox request.
We never get tired of seeing these celebrations! 😍Andrei Nikolaev wins his first Paralympic medal 🤟#ParaSwimming#Tokyo2020#Paralympicspic.twitter.com/GZ9UU1t5aW— Paralympic Games (@Paralympics) August 31, 2021
"Not in the passport, the passport's a document, you'll ruin it!" Putin said, as the 20-year-old noted that if he had accepted, there would be two passports in Russia signed by the president.
Not long after after the ceremony, Putin went into isolation after a member of his entourage tested positive for Covid.
Speaking to reporters, Kremlin Press Secretary Dmitry Peskov insisted that “the president is absolutely in good health.”
"Isolation will not affect his work," Peskov added, "but there will be no face-to-face events for some time.”Also on rt.com Putin to self-isolate after Covid-19 case confirmed in entourage, Kremlin says, as Russian president moves major meetings online
Dear readers and commenters,
We have implemented a new engine for our comment section. We hope the transition goes smoothly for all of you. Unfortunately, the comments made before the change have been lost due to a technical problem. We are working on restoring them, and hoping to see you fill up the comment section with new ones. You should still be able to log in to comment using your social-media profiles, but if you signed up under an RT profile before, you are invited to create a new profile with the new commenting system.
Sorry for the inconvenience, and looking forward to your future comments,
RT Team.