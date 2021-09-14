Premier League ‘could BAR fans from stadiums unless they prove Covid status’ – despite UK govt scrapping passport plans

The English Premier League could bar fans from stadiums unless they have received both jabs of the Covid vaccine or can show a negative test, despite the government scrapping Covid passport plans, according to reports.

British newspaper The Daily Mail revealed the news, with clubs continuing to hire 'Covid marshals' at matches to check fans' Covid status, as those who haven't received their jabs or cannot provide a recent negative test result could be barred from entering.

In the opening couple of weeks of the 2020/2021 season, some clubs are believed to have already turfed out fans who could not meet either requirement.

The Premier League has been working alongside its 20 clubs to guarantee a Covid passport system is in place from October.

Yet this becomes despite UK Health Secretary Sajid Javid scrapping compulsory certification at the weekend.

Also on rt.com ‘You shouldn’t need a passport to watch a football match’: Man Utd icon Neville rages against Premier League ‘Covid passport’ plan

The English top flight's two main priorities are regarded as being the guarantee of safety for fans and capacity crowds to be permitted season long.

To this end, clubs have agreed with the league to demand fans come equipped with a Covid Status Certification, and those that don't have one or are unwilling to comply should stay at home.

The message on this is expected to be transmitted and reinforced through a series of statements planned for the next few days.

Simultaneously, individual clubs will also pen letters to their season-ticket holders and members to remind them of their stance.

Additionally, matchday Covid protocol will remain in place despite the government doing away with much of it, and this entails wearing masks in indoor areas, avoiding close contact with strangers and following one-way systems already introduced at grounds up and down the country.

Get your two doses of the vaccine ✅Stay home and get a test if you're showing any symptoms 🏠Take a face mask with you 😷Arrive early 🕑Wash your hands regularly 🧼Jonathan Van-Tam on how football fans can do their bit to stay safe and reduce the spread of COVID-19 pic.twitter.com/ejXCIuzBNs — Premier League (@premierleague) September 10, 2021

These are the strictest rules in UK sports, with cricket and horseracing deciding not to place restrictions on punters as summer draws to a close.

In rugby, the Premier League's counterpart is to launch a campaign called Love of Rugby, which is to encourage fans to arrive at matches early, don face coverings and maintain social distancing.

Good news for English football fans and clubs though is that they will no longer have to head to neutral countries to play games in international competitions if their opponents come from a red-list one, as the government has extended its elite sports exemption.

Finally, stars from overseas clubs will also be allowed to enter England even if they have traveled to a red-list country for international commitments.

Get your two doses of the vaccine ✅Stay home and get a test if you're showing any symptoms 🏠Take a face mask with you 😷Arrive early 🕑Wash your hands regularly 🧼Jonathan Van-Tam on how football fans can do their bit to stay safe and reduce the spread of COVID-19 pic.twitter.com/ejXCIuzBNs — Premier League (@premierleague) September 10, 2021

Back in the Premier League, deputy chief medical officer Professor Jonathan Van-Tam has featured in a video which urges match-going fans to get vaccinated or stay at home should they show symptoms of the virus, but it has divided its audience.

"Stick to the football, lads," was one popular comment.

In a similar row to that in tennis, where many top stars are unvaccinated but fans could not attend the recent US Open Grand Slam without their jabs, someone asked: "Can you confirm all Premier League players are vaccinated as of 1st October? I believe that's when all fans attending matches need to be vaccinated by?

"If any Premier League players are unvaccinated they should not be allowed in the stadium. Just as we aren't," was another comment along similar lines.

Stick to the football, lads. — Sue (@Suesername) September 10, 2021

Can you confirm all premier league players are vaccinated as of 1st October? I believe that's when all fans attending matches need to be vaccinated by? — Aᴀ𝖗𐍉Ň ™̶ 🌸 (@NervousPilchard) September 10, 2021

But social media users also started bickering amongst themselves.

"Went to watch my team play before the international break. In the concourse at half time it was jam packed. I had to squeeze by people to get to the toilet, [and] not one person wearing a mask!!" wrote one woman.

Stay at home then if you’re scared. Don’t make other people suffer because you can’t face real life. Most normal people want life to return to normal. Amazing you survived though — Sean (@seanybizzle) September 10, 2021

"Stay at home then if you’re scared," began one reply to that.

"Don’t make other people suffer because you can’t face real life. Most normal people want life to return to normal. Amazing you survived, though."