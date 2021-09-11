‘I can’t believe it’: Man Utd’s ‘sexiest fan’ can barely contain excitement as Ronaldo STARTS at Old Trafford in second coming

Cristiano Ronaldo is poised to make his Old Trafford return on Saturday and one of the many fans unable to restrain her joy was glamor model Katrina Maria – dubbed the club’s ‘sexiest fan’ in some quarters.

Maria, who is originally from the Faroe Islands but now resides in Danish capital Copenhagen, had petitioned long and hard for the return of the iconic number seven throughout the summer, writing back in June that it would be “legendary” if Ronaldo made a comeback.

On that occasion Maria had shared a saucy snap of her in Red Devils colors in a bid to entice the star, and after United sealed a shock move for the 36-year-old towards the end of the transfer window in August, she was gushing with happiness.

“I’m still crying over yesterday’s news,” Maria had written after the deal was sealed for Ronaldo to switch from Juventus.

“Welcome home Cristiano! What a blessing.”

Expectations reached fever pitch on Saturday as Ronaldo and United prepared to host Newcastle in a Premier League clash – and just like hundreds of thousands of others, Maria could barely wait for the icon's 'second debut'.

“TODAY IS THE DAY!! I can’t believe it!!” she screamed in a message to her 105,000 followers, adding more images in a retro United shirt and with some fan artwork to boot.

“Thank you @cristiano for making us all so happy! We love you!! LET’S GOOO UNITED.”

Maria wasn’t the only one excited.

Ronaldo’s partner Georgina Rodriguez posted images on Instagram Stories of herself on the way to Old Trafford, along with a countdown clock to kick-off.

Rodriguez blew a kiss to the camera as she headed to the stadium to support her man.

Anticipation hit the roof even further when United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer named Ronaldo in his starting XI for the clash with Newcastle.

Ronaldo is returning to Old Trafford 12 years after he left the club for Real Madrid.

During his first spell, the prolific Portuguese forward bagged 118 goals in 292 games, helping the club to an array of titles including three consecutive Premier League crowns and the Champions League in 2008.

He also won the first of his five Ballon d’Or accolades in the process.

Ronaldo has cited the influence of former United boss Sir Alex Ferguson in influencing his decision to return the club, having called time on his contract at Juventus one year earlier than planned.