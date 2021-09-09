Polish FA hit out at English counterparts for ‘untrue‘ racism allegations as row surrounding Kyle Walker intensifies

Poland says they "completely deny any allegations of wrongdoing" after it was alleged that Kamil Glik made racist remarks towards England defender Kyle Walker during a melee in Wednesday's hot-tempered draw in Warsaw.

The incident occurred just before half-time in the World Cup qualifier when the two sets of players engaged in a furious exchange after England's Harry Maguire complained of foul play while his side defended a free-kick.

Manchester United skipper Maguire had to be restrained by his teammates, with television footage subsequently showing Glik appearing to pinch Walker on his neck in a fracas which eventually lead to both Maguire and Walker receiving yellow cards.

It wasn't to end there. Polish media officer and team manager Jakub Kwiatkowski was called from the dressing room during the break where he was told that two England officials were discussing the incident with the fourth official, and learned that the English team were alleging that Glik had acted in a racist manner towards Manchester City's Walker – though the specifics of this allegation have not been revealed.

Kamil Glik PINCHES Kyle Walker's neck and sparks mass scuffle between England and Poland players at half-time in full-blooded World Cup qualifier... with defender and Harry Maguire booked pic.twitter.com/acmIHqLOsA — Lilian Chan (@bestgug) September 8, 2021

After discussion with a FIFA delegate, the fourth official took statements from those concerned and allowed the game to proceed – but Kwiatkowski later said that he brought the matter to the Polish players during half-time, who all vociferously denied that any racist abuse had taken place.

"The English FA said there had been a racist remark made but Glik says that is completely not true," he said. "I know the players and they have not done that and nor would they. We completely deny any allegations of wrongdoing."

Glik, meanwhile, said after the game that he was indeed angry after the incident but that was because Walker refused his offer of a handshake.

"There was some scuffle," he said. "Later, I wanted to shake Walker’s hand but he didn’t accept it. There was some sort of verbal scuffle but nothing more happened there."

Sky Sports are now reporting Kamil Glik allegedly said "80m (80 million) for you? Fu@king pathetic" towards Harry Maguire. 😬🤣 pic.twitter.com/QlKWRyEMFI — kaylene (@Lfcqueen29) September 9, 2021

Speaking on Thursday, FIFA said that they will review the official match reports from the game before launching any disciplinary proceedings, if required.

"FIFA is in the process of analyzing the official match reports. The relevant information will be assessed by the competent disciplinary bodies in order to decide on next steps," world football's governing body said.

England skipper Harry Kane also had his say on the matter to the media, indicating that the alleged racist act was something "done, not said".

UEFA vice-president and former Poland international Zbigniew Boniek appeared to inflame the situation further with a tweet he issued on Thursday in which he appeared critical of England's "hypocrisy" for kneeling prior to kick-off.

"First they kneel and then Walker looks at him contemptuously and [says] 'I don't want to shake Kamil's hand'… Total hypocrisy, that's where it all started," the 65-year-old former player said via translation.