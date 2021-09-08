‘Let him dictate his rules in Dagestan’: Russian boxer Semenova lashes out at Khabib over ring girls comments

Russian boxer Angelina Semenova says ring girls are the “cherry on the cake” at fight events and has accused Dagestani UFC icon Khabib Nurmagomedov of sexism after his comments on their role.

Speaking at a recent event, Khabib suggested that ring girls were essentially “unnecessary.”

“Please don’t think I have anything against women. Women are created equal with men… but for me, [ring girls] are absolutely unnecessary for MMA," said the former lightweight champion, who also owns MMA promotion Eagle Fighting Championship.

The comments caused a reaction from some of the UFC’s own equivalent to ringside beauties – Octagon girls – as well as barbs from the likes of bitter rival Conor McGregor.

Khabib’s comments have also come to the attention of Russian public figure Semenova, who boasts a boxing record of two wins from her three fights and who has dabbled in MMA.

“I believe that Khabib has an old-fashion mindset and vision regarding fighting and life in general,” the 27-year-old told Metaratings.

“The 21st century has already arrived. Women have the same rights as men. MMA is a social, sports show, where ring girls are, of course, traditional, like the cherry on the cake.”

She claimed that Khabib’s Dagestani background had forged a mentality that needs to change – or at least restrict giving orders to his home region.

“It’s time for Khabib to leave the sexism he was accustomed to in the Dagestani mountains, if he’s going to live in a society where everything’s been different for a long time,” scorned Semenova.

“Or let him dictate his rules exactly where he’s from. Although development will sooner or later find that corner.”

Some have defended Khabib for the comments, including filmmaker Will Harris, who said Khabib was merely referring to his plans for his own fighting promotion.

“For one, he wasn't talking about UFC Ring Card Women, he was referring to his region of the world and his own promotion,” Harris tweeted.

“Two, these lovely ladies should understand his culture and religion to see where that answer is coming from. Just like many, they make it about themselves.”

Popular UFC Octagon girl Arianny Celeste issued an Instagram post in which she clapped back at Khabib, without naming him directly.

“I’ve work over 15 years in this industry and learned it’s easier just to simply NOT CARE,” wrote the model.

“For 15 years we have been more than just ring girls – we have dedicated time in promoting UFC and showing love and time to our die-hard fans through touring the world and personal appearances.

“And while the world is very different right now, I can still feel that energy and love every time we have a show with an audience.

“You can call us useless, but to people like me who have worked this hard, it slips right off my shoulders. My life is too good to be unhappy. You don’t have to like me, but you will respect me,” added Celeste to her 3.3 million followers.