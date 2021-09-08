Khabib vows battle between ‘two of best strikers in Russia’ as he reveals Shlemenko vs Guseinov Eagle FC bout

Khabib Nurmagomedov's fight league Eagle FC is promising fireworks in a showdown between two of Russia's most experienced MMA veterans Alexander Shlmenko and Artur Guseinov, in what is a keenly-anticipated contest in October.

Less than a year after purchasing the promotion formerly known as Gorilla Fighting Championship, former UFC champion Khabib Nurmagomedov is wasting little time in laying out an intriguing schedule for the recently-renamed Eagle Fighting Championship.

The undefeated Russian superstar took to Instagram Wednesday to announce that a fascinating matchup between two Russian MMA stalwarts is on top for a fight card in Sochi on October 17, after revealing that Shlemenko and Guseinov will tangle in a little over a month's time at the latest EFC event.

"Here’s the signing we promised for Eagle FC," wrote Nurmagomedov on Instagram along with an image of the two fighters, via translation.

"I think this is one of the most interesting fights of the rest of the year! 17 October, Sochi, Krasnaya Polyana. The day after Mineev-Ismailov.

"Two of the best strikers in the country, a whole generation has grown up watching their fights."

He's not wrong. Between them, both Shlemenko and Guseinov have combined for an incredible 110 professional fights. Shlemenko is the more experienced of the two, owning an impressive record showing 63 wins against just 10 losses, with well-known names such as David Branch and Kendall Grove among his list of victims.

Guseinov, meanwhile, who is rather appropriately nicknamed as 'The Tornado', is another wily veteran who has shown a fondness for pursuing knockouts throughout his career.

Khabib confirmed the purchase of EFC in early December for around $1 million, just months after he announced his emotional retirement from mixed martial arts moments after submitting Justin Gaethje in Abu Dhabi last October.

His first order of business as a fight promoter was to switch the promotion's name from it's gorilla moniker to an eagle - the nickname under which the undefeated Dagestani fought for the majority of his professional life.

Nurmagomedov's early stages of his promoter career have been successful thus far, with EFC having surged in popularity under his ownership - and Khabib plans on growing it even further, recently revealing his wish to one day employ 5,000 people.