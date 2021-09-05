Brazil vs Argentina World Cup qualifier SUSPENDED after health authorities storm pitch ‘to deport players who didn’t quarantine’

The World Cup qualifying match between Brazil and Argentina was suspended in remarkable circumstances amid a row over a set of Argentine players who local health authorities insisted should be in quarantine.

Argentine stars Emiliano Buendia, Emiliano Martinez, Giovani Lo Celso and Cristian Romero apparently breached quarantine rules after arriving into Brazil for the fixture having been in England in the past two weeks.

Three of the quartet were named in the Argentine starting XI which took to the pitch in Sao Paulo for Sunday’s game with Brazil.

Amid bizarre scenes around five minutes after the match kicked off, health officials were seen entering the pitch as the action was stopped.

Video of World Cup qualifier being stopped in Brazil over English-based Argentina players’ quarantine status with health officials going on the pitch pic.twitter.com/vKFvcdIycG — Rob Harris (@RobHarris) September 5, 2021

Led by skipper Lionel Messi, Argentina then took to the dressing room.

Messi later emerged in discussion with Brazilian former Barcelona teammate Dani Alves as confusion reigned over whether the match would continue.

But after Messi walked off again, it appeared the match would be abandoned despite the Brazil team remaining on the pitch in full kit.

While Emi Buendia had not been named in the Argentina squad for Sunday's game, his three fellow players from English Premier League clubs had been included in the starting team named by manager Lionel Scaloni.

Their very presence in the stadium posed a problem as the Brazilian health authority includes the UK on its Covid red list, meaning a mandatory period of 14 days’ quarantine for anyone who has been in Britain within the two weeks prior to their arrival.

According to reports, Argentina’s Premier League players had only declared that they had been to Caracas, where they played their last World Cup qualifier against Venezuela, and had not mentioned they had been in Britain.

"Anvisa considers the situation a serious health risk and so has asked local health authorities to determine the immediate quarantine of the players, who are stopped from participating in any activity and should be prevented from remaining on Brazilian soil," said Brazilian health regulator Anvisa in a statement.

Questions have been raised as to why the players were allowed to travel freely to the stadium in the first place, then line up and start the match before the health authorities dramatically intervened.

Two of the quarter of players in question – Buendia and Martinez – play at Aston Villa, while the other pair – Romero and Lo Celso – play their club football at Tottenham Hotspur.

Brazil vs. Argentina has been interrupted after Brazilian health officials walked on the pitch to confront the four Argentine Premier League players—Martinez, Buendia, Romero and Lo Celso—who traveled from the UK in the last 14 days & didn't quarantine, breaking Brazilian rules. pic.twitter.com/NNkJC7tPQe — B/R Football (@brfootball) September 5, 2021

The current international break has been hit by widespread rows between countries, clubs and national football leagues.

Some clubs – including in the English Premier League – have been reluctant to let international stars jet off for fixtures, knowing that they could lose them due to periods of quarantine when they return.

Brazil are without numerous key players for their clash with their arch South American rivals, after nine English-based players were stopped from traveling.

The situation had even led to FIFA boss Gianni Infantino petitioning UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson to act, but to no avail.

Also on rt.com ‘A matter of great urgency and importance’: FIFA boss Infantino petitions UK government to exempt players from red-list quarantine

MORE TO FOLLOW