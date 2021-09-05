‘What a knockout’: Sensation Pimblett hailed for ‘one of the all-time great UFC debuts’ as Khabib baiter sinks stunning KO (VIDEO)

Paddy Pimblett, the English UFC newcomer who hit the headlines for insulting Khabib Nurmagomedov last month, has bagged a $50,000 bonus for battering his opponent in a quick finish on his debut in Las Vegas.

Liverpudlian Pimblett had generated plenty of talk ahead of his much-anticipated UFC debut, not least after labeling ex-champion Nurmagomedov the 'Karen of MMA' just months after he had been engaged in a blazing row over comments he made towards Georgian fighters.

If the 26-year-old had any critics of his performances inside the cage, the rising MMA star known for his brutal finishes silenced them with a first-round demolition of Luigi Vendramini at the UFC Apex.

Having been caught clean on the chin at least once by Vendramini's left hooks, Pimblett landed with an explosive right hand, raining in a flurry of blows as his stunned opponent backtracked before being put down and out with another right.

PADDY PIMBLETT GETS IT DONE IN ONE! 🔴WHAT A KNOCKOUT! 💥TAKE A BOW, @PaddyTheBaddy! 🙌#UFCVegas36pic.twitter.com/chshpTEXsD — UFC on BT Sport (@btsportufc) September 4, 2021

That earned provocative Pimblett a $50,000 Performance of the Night bonus and enhanced his status as one to watch inside and outside of the octagon.

“What did I tell you?” Pimblett asked afterwards. “I’m a scouser. We don’t get knocked out.

"I’m here to take over. I’m the new cash cow. I’m the new man. People are going to be calling me out now.”

Paddy Pimblett has a message for those who has their eyes on #UFCVegas36 👀 pic.twitter.com/ZoIw7TqsMP — Lewis Simpson (@LewisSimpsonMMA) September 4, 2021

"I might be the big sister of the gym but he's the captain of our ship."@MeatballMolly and @PaddyTheBaddy are ride or die.You love to see it.pic.twitter.com/6gyDA8piS1 — UFC on BT Sport (@btsportufc) September 4, 2021

Heavily-followed MMA reporter Chamatkar Sandhu admitted he was "reeling" from Pimblett's performance.

"One of the all-time great UFC debuts," he gushed, echoing Pimblett's desire to see 'The Baddy' scrap in the UK. "Such a shame it wasn't in front of fans in a sold-out arena.

"His next fight needs to be in England, hopefully in Liverpool. Would be absolute scenes."

Not bad for two kids from Liverpool. 🔴🔵 #UFCVegas36pic.twitter.com/raEahwzni6 — UFC Europe (@UFCEurope) September 4, 2021

Pimblett was not the only Scouser in action at the Apex. Flyweight Molly McCann-Pearson won for the first time in almost two years with a unanimous decision victory over Ji Yeon Kim.

"My city, my people my heart," the 31-year-old declared after celebrating with Pimblett.

"I owe it all to this place. Liverpool, that was for you."