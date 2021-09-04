Government should be voted out in elections because of Covid capacity curbs placed on stadiums, urges Norway football manager

Norway's national team manager has sparked controversy in his homeland by calling for the public to vote against the government in parliamentary elections because of rigid Covid rules that have massively reduced football crowds.

Stale Solbakken was angry that the Ullevaal Stadion in Oslo, which holds up to 28,000 punters, was only allowed to reach a quarter of its capacity in a 1-1 draw with the Netherlands in the 2022 World Cup qualifiers on Wednesday.

Norwegians go to the ballot boxes on September 13, and Solbakken believes it is time for the people to make their voices heard.

"Today we played in front of 7,000 spectators who were fantastic but it could have been surreal here today," he said after 21,000 people missed seeing superstar striker Erling Haaland open the scoring in the 20th minute.

"We will play in a 'cathedral' in Amsterdam in front of 60,000 people and in a stadium filled to the brim in Istanbul," he said, looking ahead to Norway's next group games against the Netherlands and Turkey.

"I don't want to waste time on this subject but it must be said: We can do nothing other than vote in the legislative elections."

Probed by a reporter on whether he wished for a change of government, Solbakken answered: "That is completely correct."

The ruling centre-right party in Norway currently trails the 'red-green' opposition on all opinion polls.

Really not surprised to see Norway draw with Netherlands last night. Of course there's Haaland, but Ståle Solbakken has also had words with the team. Could see it coming…"I've been quite hard on them. We have to coach each other. We must make demands on each other… pic.twitter.com/aAsvNZJzna — Joe Short (@_jshort) September 2, 2021

In response, Minister of Health Bent Hoie remarked to national newspaper Verdens Gang that he was "surprised and disappointed" by the comments from Solbakken.

An increase to a maximum of 10,000 spectators for outdoor events has recently been announced in Norway.

Solbakken was hit with a fine of around $2,300 for breaking quarantine laws shortly after taking charge of the national team in December, accepting the penalty in a phonecall with police.

Currently fourth in their World Cup qualifying group, Norway are a point behind leaders Turkey ahead of the visit of Latvia on Saturday and a trip to Gibraltar on Tuesday.