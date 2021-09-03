‘I must be punished’: Fan who made Nazi salute in French football riot admits he is ‘ashamed’ after handing himself in to police

A football fan who performed a Nazi salute during the infamous derby between Nice and Marseille last month has been arrested after admitting the crime to police and is set to face trial.

Since the clash during Ligue 1's opening weekend, which was halted in the 78th minute after Marseille star Dimitri Payet threw bottles in response at Nice ultras who then stormed the pitch, bodies such as Licra (The International League against Racism and Anti-Semitism) have pushed for action to be taken against the man.

The accused, who was caught on camera making the gesture, is now said to have turned himself in at Nice Tribunal de Grande Instance police station on Thursday.

"I know I must be punished for my act," he told RMC. "I am ashamed of what I did."

⚽⚖️L'auteur du salut nazi du match Nice - Marseille a été interpellé et sera jugé ce vendredi en comparution immédiate pour apologie de crime contre l’humanité. La @_LICRA_ sera partie civile au procès. #tolerancezero#OGCNOMpic.twitter.com/xgcXjk8EaX — Licra (@_LICRA_) September 2, 2021

Licra announced it would be a civil party at his trial, which it said would center on a charge of a "crime against humanity".

The LFP league authority is already taking action against a 28-year-old who was arrested on suspicion of attacking a Marseille player.

Nice were ordered to play their 4-0 win over Bordeaux behind closed doors on Saturday, and Marseille's assistant coach, Pablo Fernandez, was suspended from all official duties in French football after striking a Nice supporter, with that case still under investigation.

The final decisions on the incidents inside the Allianz Stadium, which shocked the football world and have resulted in an array of accusations, are due to be announced by the LFP on September 8.