‘Sh*t seems fishy’: Tyron Woodley demands Jake Paul rematch in hometown after feeling ‘robbed’ by local favorite
The veteran lost via split decision to the 24-year-old, but had his moments in their showdown.
Nearly knocking the Ohio native through the ropes in the fourth round at the Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse, Woodley took to Instagram to address the matter.
"Thanks for all the support. Really appreciate the love," he wrote.
"Let’s talk."
"Ropes can keep you up and NO DRUG TEST?" he asked, while sharing pictures of said incident in the fourth round where he almost lifted Paul out of the squared circle.
"[What the f*ck did] they take my pee for in the back?"
"Run it back!" he demanded.
"Dave Chapelle said so!" Woodley claimed, in reference to the popular comedian and fight fan.
"Sh*t seem fishy in Cleveland. Let’s run it in St. Louis."
Woodley had the power 💪Paul had the precision 🎯#PaulWoodleypic.twitter.com/2b4nsFKPZT— ESPN Ringside (@ESPNRingside) August 30, 2021
Hailing from Ferguson some 12 miles out of the Missouri metropolis, Woodley may have to wait for another shot at Paul, who could face Tommy Fury next.
Simultaneously, however, Paul has vowed last night's combatants can "run it back" if Woodley gets an "I love Jake Paul" tattoo first.Also on rt.com ‘Why didn’t he finish him?’ Jake Paul earns win over Woodley but fans angry at ex-UFC champ after he had rival on ropes (VIDEO)
