‘His joy in sport was infectious’: Former Olympic boss Jacques Rogge dies aged 79

29 Aug, 2021 16:47
Jacques Rogge pictured back in 2013. © Reuters
Belgian former International Olympic Committee (IOC) president Jacques Rogge has died at the age of 79, it has been announced.

Rogge led the IOC from 2001 to 2013, after which he became Honorary President of the organization.

Himself a former Olympic sailor, Rogge was elected as IOC president in July of 2001 at a session held in Moscow, succeeding Juan Antonio Samaranch.

"First and foremost, Jacques loved sport and being with athletes – and he transmitted this passion to everyone who knew him.  His joy in sport was infectious,” said current IOC president Thomas Bach in a statement.

“He was an accomplished President, helping to modernize and transform the IOC. He will be remembered particularly for championing youth sport and for inaugurating the Youth Olympic Games.

"He was also a fierce proponent of clean sport, and fought tirelessly against the evils of doping… 

“The entire Olympic Movement will deeply mourn the loss of a great friend and a passionate fan of sport.”

The IOC announced that the Olympic flag will be flown at half-mast for five days at all its official venues in memory of Rogge, and that a public memorial ceremony would be held later this year.

