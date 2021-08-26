Man City suspend Premier League winner Mendy after police charge France star with four counts of rape and one of sexual assault

Manchester City have suspended France star Benjamin Mendy pending an investigation after police announced the Premier League winner has been charged with four counts of rape.

The UK's Cheshire Constabulary confirmed that the 27-year-old, who became the world's most expensive defender at the time when he joined the club from Monaco for around $78 million in 2017, has also been charged with one count of sexual assault.

The alleged incidents took place between October 2020 and August 2021 and involve three complainants over the age of 16.

A statement from the Champions League finalists said: "Manchester City can confirm that following his being charged by police today, Benjamin Mendy has been suspended pending an investigation.

"The matter is subject to a legal process and the club is therefore unable to make further comment until that process is complete."

The constabulary said that Mendy has been remanded in police custody and is scheduled to appear at Chester Magistrates’ Court on Friday.

“Cheshire Constabulary and the Crown Prosecution Service would like to remind everyone that criminal proceedings against Mendy are live and that he has a right to a fair trial," it added.

"It is extremely important that there should be no reporting, commentary or sharing of information online which could in any way prejudice ongoing proceedings.”

Mendy has lifted the top-flight title three times among a haul of six domestic trophies during his time at the City of Manchester Stadium.

The former Marseille and Le Havre player was made a Knight of the Legion of Honor in France following his part in his country's World Cup win in 2018.