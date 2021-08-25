Undefeated world champion boxer Jermall Charlo arrested after allegedly stealing cash from bar, fleeing crime scene in limousine

Reigning WBC middleweight champion Jermall Charlo has surrendered to authorities in Texas weeks after San Antonio police issued several felony robbery warrants stemming from an alleged incident at a bar in July.

San Antonio police responded to a July 16 call at the Privat Martini Bar and Social Club after they were informed that a customer – later revealed to be Charlo – had allegedly entered into an altercation with a female staff member and left the establishment with her tips.

Per a police report seen by TMZ, Charlo was part of a large group of people at the bar on the eve of his brother Jermell Charlo's fight against Brian Castano, but is said to have become enraged when his credit card was declined on three separate occasions when attempting to pay his bill.

The police documents also state that Charlo was "being very animated" in security footage they viewed of the incident, and that he appeared to be "upset and yelling" at the female staff member and two managers who had attempted to calm proceedings.

Police state that the footage also shows Charlo seizing two binders, one of which had Charlo's identification inside of it and the other the payment and tip from another group who were not involved in the situation.

The documents also say that Charlo threatened the bar staff, telling them: "I will f*ck you alls sh*t up".

He is then said to have stormed outside along with the rest of his party before fleeing the scene in a limousine bus.

The waitress also claims that she suffered a minor injury to her leg when an associate of Charlo's bumped into her in their rush to leave, during which police say they "pushed their way past employees".

Arrest warrants were subsequently issued for Charlo and he turned himself in to authorities on Wednesday morning, being booked at Bexar County Courthouse before posting bond 30 minutes later.

Charlo, whose professional record stands at an impressive 32-0, succeeded Canelo Alvarez as the WBC's middleweight champion in 2019 and is currently ranked as the second best 160lb fighter in the world behind the iconic Gennady Golovkin.

A pro since 2008, he most recently fought in June, when he earned a unanimous decision victory against Juan Macias Montiel.