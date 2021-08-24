 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
‘Absolutely devastating’: Tributes paid after ‘wonderful’ 33yo darts champion dies just months after the birth of his second son

24 Aug, 2021 16:26
The world of darts has paid tribute to Kyle Anderson following his death © Steven Paston / Action Images / Livepic via Reuters
Stars and fans have showered a top darts player with tributes after the 33-year-old's shock death – weeks after he admitted his hospital visits were becoming "all too regular".

European Championship semifinalist Kyle Anderson was a 15-time tournament champion, posting his most high-profile win when he lifted the Auckland Darts Masters in 2017.

The World Championship debutant in 2012/13 had returned to Australia during the pandemic, where he took time out from playing earlier this year after the birth of his second son.

Anderson had been based in the English city of Nottingham and caught Covid-19 last year, as well as suffering from diabetes.

No cause of death has been named, although he posted a concerning update two weeks ago when he portrayed himself on Instagram in Brisbane wearing what appeared to be hospital garments and wrote: "Getting all too regular now."

Three-time world champion Michael van Gerwen called Anderson "a lovely man and always fun to be with".

"Very sorry to hear about Kyle," the Dutchman said. "We had many great games and a fantastic player. A credit to Australian and world darts. RIP, mate."

Two-time World Masters winner Stephen Bunting described himself as "absolutely gutted" at the news.

"RIP, Kyle Anderson," he said. "The darts world hasn’t been the same with you not around, brother.

"You always made me laugh every time we met. Never a dull moment with you around. We are all gonna miss you, mate."

Phil 'The Power' Taylor added: "What terrible news to wake up to. What a nice, friendly man. RIP, pal. Thoughts go to all your family."

Double world finalist and fellow Australian Simon 'The Wizard' Whitlock said he was "totally gutted" by the "terrible news".

"Not only a brilliant player but a very nice man," he told his fans. "Many times I played against him and loved playing with him. You will be missed, Kyle, but never forgotten – tragic."

