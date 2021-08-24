‘Absolutely devastating’: Tributes paid after ‘wonderful’ 33yo darts champion dies just months after the birth of his second son

Stars and fans have showered a top darts player with tributes after the 33-year-old's shock death – weeks after he admitted his hospital visits were becoming "all too regular".

European Championship semifinalist Kyle Anderson was a 15-time tournament champion, posting his most high-profile win when he lifted the Auckland Darts Masters in 2017.

The World Championship debutant in 2012/13 had returned to Australia during the pandemic, where he took time out from playing earlier this year after the birth of his second son.

Anderson had been based in the English city of Nottingham and caught Covid-19 last year, as well as suffering from diabetes.

Absolutely devastating news to wake up to this morning. Kyle Anderson, a World Series winner, and a man who gave us so many wonderful moments on the oche, has passed away at the age of 33. All of our thoughts are with his family and friends at this time. ❤️

No cause of death has been named, although he posted a concerning update two weeks ago when he portrayed himself on Instagram in Brisbane wearing what appeared to be hospital garments and wrote: "Getting all too regular now."

Three-time world champion Michael van Gerwen called Anderson "a lovely man and always fun to be with".

"Very sorry to hear about Kyle," the Dutchman said. "We had many great games and a fantastic player. A credit to Australian and world darts. RIP, mate."

Totally gutted to wake to the terrible news about Kyle. Not only a brilliant player but a very nice man. Many times I played against him and loved playing with him. You will be missed Kyle but never forgotten - tragic 🥲🌹🇦🇺

What terrible news to wake up to what a nice friendly man. @KyleDarts RIP pal.Thoughts go to all your family.

Two-time World Masters winner Stephen Bunting described himself as "absolutely gutted" at the news.

"RIP, Kyle Anderson," he said. "The darts world hasn’t been the same with you not around, brother.

"You always made me laugh every time we met. Never a dull moment with you around. We are all gonna miss you, mate."

Absolutely gutted hearing the news this morning. RIP Kyle Anderson. The darts world hasn't been the same with you not around brother. You always made me laugh every time we met. Never a dull moment with you around. We are all gonna miss you mate. Xx 😢

A lovely man and always fun to be with, very sorry to hear about Kyle. We had many great games and a fantastic player. A credit to Australian and world darts. RIP mate. 🙏🌹

Phil 'The Power' Taylor added: "What terrible news to wake up to. What a nice, friendly man. RIP, pal. Thoughts go to all your family."

Double world finalist and fellow Australian Simon 'The Wizard' Whitlock said he was "totally gutted" by the "terrible news".

"Not only a brilliant player but a very nice man," he told his fans. "Many times I played against him and loved playing with him. You will be missed, Kyle, but never forgotten – tragic."