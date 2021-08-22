 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeSport News

‘I’m not done’: Richardson ridiculed after giving defiant interview following ninth-place finish in first outing since ban (VIDEO)

22 Aug, 2021 15:32
Get short URL
‘I’m not done’: Richardson ridiculed after giving defiant interview following ninth-place finish in first outing since ban (VIDEO)
Sha'Carri Richardson was ridiculed for her ninth-place finish and a fiery interview. © Reuters
Sprinter Sha'Carri Richardson, who recently missed out on heading to the Tokyo 2020 Olympics due to a failed drug test caused by marijuana use, gave an impassioned interview after finishing last in a race this weekend.

Her outing at the Prefontaine Classic on Saturday was a first since receiving a now served one-month ban, with the 21-year-old pulling up in ninth with an 11.14 second time in the 100 meters. 

As defiant as ever, however, she took the opportunity to send a warning to critics not to count her out in a fiery interview.

Warning: Contains strong language

"This is one race. I'm not done," Richardson vowed.

"You know what I'm capable of. Count me out if you want to. Talk all the sh*t you want, 'cause I'm here to stay.

"I'm not done," she repeated. 

As Jamaican trio Elaine Thompson-Herah, Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce and Shericka Jackson (who finished first, second and third respectively just like in the 100m final in Tokyo) were caught laughing at her, Richardson was similarly ridiculed online.

"There is nothing wrong with losing. But when you talk BIG sh*t...you can't lose and you definitely can't come in last. You just can't," pointed out one user.

"There used to be a time when Olympic athletes had grace and class," lamented another.

"Why are they interviewing someone who came last? Interview the winners please," it was demanded.

"Lowkey this is the biggest flop I've ever seen in track and field," concluded a separate party.

Following her ninth-placed finish in the 100m, Richardson then pulled out of the women's 200m as confirmed by Prefontaine Classic organizers.

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2021. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies