‘Time to return what’s mine’: Petr Yan vows ‘no games with my prey’ as he confirms UFC 267 title rematch with Sterling

Russian former UFC bantamweight king Petr Yan has pledged to live up to his ‘No Mercy’ moniker and reclaim the throne from Aljamain Sterling after confirming the pair will renew their rivalry at UFC 267 in Abu Dhabi in October.

Yan lost the UFC’s 135lbs title in controversial fashion in March when he was ruled to have landed an illegal knee strike on a grounded Sterling in the fourth round of their meeting at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas.

American-Jamaican star Sterling was behind on two of the three judges’ scorecards at the time of the stoppage and became the first fighter in UFC history win a title via disqualification.

The contentious conclusion to the bout spawned a bitter back-and-forth between Yan and Sterling which has rumbled on for the past half a year, but the pair will have a chance to settle their rivalry on October 30 on Fight Island – the location Yan had initially been crowned bantamweight champion with victory over Jose Aldo in July 2020.

Confirming the paperwork for the fight, Yan’s official Twitter account issued a message of warning to his rival.

"UFC 267 bout agreement signed. Time to return what’s mine. No games with my prey this time," read a message from the Russian.

Sterling had already signaled that an agreement was as good as done back in July when he stated on social media that he would deal with Yan in October before turning his attentions to the winner of the bout between Cory Sandhagen and the returning TJ Dillashaw.

That turned out to be former bantamweight champion Dillashaw via a bruising split decision win, although the American was forced to undergo knee surgery as a result of injuries sustained during the fight and is targeting a return in early 2022.

Yan, 28, will be looking to return to the win column after his DQ loss to Sterling ended an unbeaten start to life in the UFC octagon spanning seven fights.

The loss was only the second of the Siberian’s 17-fight professional career.

Sterling, 32, will aim to continue a six-fight hot streak – including the disputed win against Yan – and pick up a 21st win in what will be a 24th professional outing for ‘Funk Master’.

UFC 267 is expected to take place at the Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi and be headlined by the light-heavyweight title fight between Polish defending champion Jan Blachowicz and Brazilian veteran Glover Teixeira.