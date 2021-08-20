‘I’m literally shaking’: Swiss outsider Teichmann sinks Osaka in Cincinnati as Japanese star says ‘I’m almost glad I lost’

Swiss ace Jil Teichmann pulled off the biggest win of her career by shocking Naomi Osaka in the third round of the WTA Cincinnati Masters, as the Japanese ace claimed there was “nothing more I could do to win this match.”

Teichmann, 24, entered the tournament as a wildcard but sent second seed Osaka packing in three sets, 3-6 6-3 6-3, to set up a quarter-final against fellow Swiss Belinda Bencic.

“Literally, I’m shaking right now. I’m very, very happy with this win,” said the world number 76 after claiming the biggest scalp of her career.

“I’ve had a very tough year: I started very well and I’ve had many, many injuries. But I felt like I’ve had a good level and I’m happy it’s working out now.”

The defeat is a setback for Osaka, 23, as she gears up to defend her US Open title later this month.

It also follows a disappointing appearance at the Tokyo Olympics, where Osaka returned from a two-month mental health break but crashed out in the third round.

“I have high expectations of myself but there was nothing more I could do to win this match,” Osaka said of Thursday's defeat.

“I'm almost glad I lost as it gives me so many things to work on in my game. I just hope the results come in time for the US Open.”

Osaka’s appearance in Cincinnati was accompanied by a tearful press conference earlier in the tournament when a US journalist was accused of “bullying” the star for asking about her relationship with the press.

The four-time Grand Slam queen has also made headlines for her pledge to donate her prize money to the victims of the devastating earthquake in Haiti – her father’s homeland.

That figure amounts to $24,200 after Osaka’s surprise exit, with tournament officials announcing they will match her donation.

“I'm happy, but sad that I didn't go further,” Osaka said.

“But I think I raised awareness. I'm glad we were able to contribute something.”

Teichmann, meanwhile, moves on to an all-Swiss clash with recently-crowned Olympic champion Bencic.

“I'm just like really, really happy for Swiss female tennis,” said the stunned star.

“We really need that. We are very good players, and we are showing it. It's perfect, actually. It has been perfect.

“It's gonna be tough. But either way I'm ready. I'm gonna just enjoy the match. Obviously I'm going to go [and want] to win, but for sure, it's going to be emotional either way.”