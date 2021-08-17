Hollywood megastar Halle Berry ‘is being sued by MMA fighter Cat Zingano’ after ‘decision to only use UFC actors’ in cage movie

A curious court case could be on the cards between actress Halle Berry and ex-UFC fighter Cat Zingano, according to an American source which claims that the pair are involved in a wrangle over a film about MMA.

Hollywood icon Berry's 2020 directorial debut, 'Bruised', told the story of a disgraced MMA fighter who fought an up-and-coming talent, featuring a combative cast including Kyrgyzstan-born UFC favorite Valentina Shevchenko.

While Berry has become a firm friend of Shevchenko, keeping in close contact with the woman who took her through gruelling training sessions as part of filming, she is reportedly on less warm terms with another veteran of the cage.

Former bantamweight title challenger Zingano turned down a "big" UFC fight on the strength of being told she was being lined up for a role in the film, according to TMZ, which claims that the 39-year-old is suing Berry for damages because she was told to clear her schedule for shooting.

The outlet says that Zingano "agonized" over the decision between the film and the fight, subsequently being released by the world's best-known MMA promotion in an exit that caused her to allegedly be canned from the movie because Berry and the team only wanted to work with UFC fighters.

In the set of purported legal documents, Zingano is said to have revealed that she was told by Berry to avoid the fight if she wanted to accept the thespian role because of liability worries held by insurers.

The Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu specialist "ended up getting screwed" and has been "cut off" by Berry, the account suggested, adding that a request for a response from Berry's team had gone unanswered.

Zingano left the UFC in August 2019 after almost nine months of inactivity following a TKO defeat to Megan Anderson in a fight that lasted little more than a minute.

'Alpha' has since joined Bellator MMA, enjoying victories over Gabby Holloway on her debut and, most recently, Olivia Parker via armbar submission in April.

The ex-North American Championships grappling gold medalist has made no mention of the reported lawsuit to her Instagram following of more than 529,000.