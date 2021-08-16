Russia shock: New boss Karpin axes captain Dzyuba from national squad a day after champs Zenit ditch skipper from starting lineup

Russia's joint all-time top scorer, Artem Dzyuba, has been ousted from the first national squad announced by new boss Valeri Karpin – a day after Zenit dropped their captain amid rumors he could move to Turkish side Fenerbahce.

Targetman Dzyuba had a testing tournament in his nation's underwhelming Euro 2020 campaign, only scoring in the 4-1 mauling against Denmark that sealed Russia's departure from the group stage of the finals.

The 55-cap international would still have been expected to retain his place in the squad he skippered this summer, but new boss Karpin, who replaced Stanislav Cherchesov last month, says he has had other ideas because of Dzyuba's form, dropping Spartak Moscow striker Aleksandr Sobolev because of similar concerns.

"Sobolev and Dzyuba are now not on their best form for various reasons," the coach who quit Russian Premier League side Rostov earlier this month told Championat.

Strikers: Smolov, Zabolotny, Tyukavin.No space for Artem Dzyuba, but a debut call up for Tyukavin. — Russian Football News (@RusFootballNews) August 16, 2021

Me after seeing that I won't have to see Dzyuba but then I see that Guilherme is probably going to be starting keeper: pic.twitter.com/ivwATnJoSX — James 🇷🇺 (@Bored_RUSJames) August 16, 2021

"Artem did not even make the starting lineup of Zenit, Sobolev did not play. In my opinion, to play in the national team, you need to play for your club. The choice of the attackers goes from there."

The news continues a miserable two days for Dzyuba after he was surprisingly left out of the starting lineup for Zenit's frustrating 1-1 draw at Lokomotiv Moscow in the Russian Premier League.

Zenit introduced their captain two minutes from the end after they had gone 1-0 up through an 85th-minute goal from Aleksei Sutormin.

Dzyuba benched lmfaoooo.How does this fella start for NT.He doesn't even start in the most important game of the season. — James 🇷🇺 (@Bored_RUSJames) August 15, 2021

Was only on bench @ weekend, didnt start vs Lokomotiv. Plus in first few games which he started Dzyuba didnt play particularly well. Claudinho signing certainly points towards a change in style of play from Zenit. I cant see him leaving atm, but he probably will leave next summer — Richard David Pike (@RichDPike89) August 16, 2021

That meant Dzyuba was on the pitch to witness the 90th-minute Fyodor Smolov penalty that landed Lokomotiv a point and cost Zenit their first points of the season.

Out-of-form Dzyuba is yet to open his account in the top flight this season and has gone four league games without being involved in a goal – his longest drought for more than two-and-a-half years.

Zenit boss Sergei Semak preferred to focus on his selections when his decision to exclude Dzyuba was immediately raised in the post-match media call.

I wonder if signing of Claudinho hints at change in style too from Zenit. A change which will involve less of a direct style of play & more possession and short to medium range passing. Dzyuba also wasnt great in opening few matches of season. Will be an intriguing next few weeks — Richard David Pike (@RichDPike89) August 16, 2021

I don't like Semak's play style. Yesterday it was pretty weak again. Because of the foreigner rule you are forced to play with Dzyuba or Erokhin. Zenit have to get a good Russian player for midfield or defense. — McLovinx88 (@McLovinx93) August 16, 2021

"Today we played with two forwards, Sardar Azmoun and Sasha Erokhin, who have been in great form recently," replied Semak, who would not elaborate on his views on the referee and VAR decision that led to the penalty.

"So they were selected today. We made the late substitutions as we had to defend for a lot of the half. [Andrei] Mostovoy and Dzyuba came on late as they are more attacking players."

Fenerbache are hoping to sign Dzyuba "soon", according to Turkish source Sabah, which says that hundreds of fans of the Super Liga club are clamoring for the shock switch, with some even reportedly changing their social media names to his.

The 19-time league winners needed a second-half goal from former Real Madrid, Arsenal and Germany playmaker Mesut Ozil to beat Demirspor 1-0 in the opening match of their season on Sunday.

Smolov, CSKA Moscow's Anton Zabolotny and Dynamo Moscow's Konstantin Tyukavin are the recognized strikers in Karpin's Russia first squad for three fixtures in seven days at home to Croatia and Malta and away to Cyprus.

Dzyuba needs one international goal to beat former Russian goalscoring legend Aleksandr Kerzhakov's record-setting tally for the national side of 30, although the former Zenit forward needed 91 appearances in which to reach the total.

Karpin is yet to announce who will replace Dzyuba as captain for the 2022 World Cup Qualifiers.