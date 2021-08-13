Piers Morgan attacked by social media users for suggesting Arsenal should abandon signing over old abusive tweet

Controversial TV presenter and journalist Piers Morgan has been attacked by football fans after digging up an old abusive tweet aimed at him by a potential signing for his beloved Premier League team Arsenal.

In addition to reportedly considering an approach for Barcelona's Neto, the Gunners are currently locked in negotiations with Sheffield United's much younger Aaron Ramsdale.

Having two bids turned down for the 23-year-old, north London outfit are currently considering a third.

This is rumored to consist of a package worth £18 million ($25 million) plus add-ons for a total amount exceeding £25 million ($34.5 million), but if Morgan - who has had numerous fall-outs with professional sportspeople - got his say, they would call off their pursuit for the England Euro 2020 squad member already.

I think Arsenal need to look elsewhere for a goalkeeper. 👇👇 pic.twitter.com/zzGyREch6W — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) August 12, 2021

"I think Arsenal need to look elsewhere for a goalkeeper," he wrote on Twitter, while sharing an old tweet from the Stoke-on-Trent native when he was just 15.

"F*ck off Piers Morgan," it begins.

"At least Gary Lineker knows what he's doing on TV," he adds, alongside a "#w*nker" hashtag while tagging both high-profile men.

Not sure we’d ever be able to sign another player if it’s based on their opinion of you — William (fan account) (@OzilThings) August 12, 2021

"You don't want flappy hands Ramsdale anyway Piers, he got Bournemouth relegated and his awful mistakes certainly didn't help Sheffield United last year," replied one onlooker.

Yet others were less kind to the divisive motormouth.

"Not sure we’d ever be able to sign another player if it’s based on their opinion of you," chimed in someone, with a response that has received thousands of likes.

I bet all Arsenal fans would rather have him as their goalkeeper over you as a fan. — Rich William Knobbs (@KnobbsRich) August 12, 2021

Can't believe you looked up a tweet from when he was a 15 year old. — David Bricknell (@DBricknell10) August 12, 2021

"I bet all Arsenal fans would rather have him as their goalkeeper over you as a fan," came another.

"Can't believe you looked up a tweet from when he was a 15 year old," it was also said.

"I thought you didn’t like cancel culture, Piers," another party remarked.

"What he said might be crude and objectionable, but it is a free country and that is his opinion. To call for Arsenal not to give him a job for this is petty, spiteful and in your case - hypocritical."