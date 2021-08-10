 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
‘Haven’t you seen him?’ Messi’s father Jorge confirms heartbroken icon will sign for PSG today as he arrives for flight (VIDEO)

10 Aug, 2021 12:52
Football star Lionel Messi (left) and his father, Jorge, have left for Paris ahead of his expected switch to PSG © Albert Gea / Reuters | © Nacho Doce / Reuters
Lionel Messi's father and agent, Jorge, has blasted former club Barcelona at the city's international airport, where the six-time Ballon d'Or winner has arrived to finally take off for Paris and sign for PSG.

Media had been gathered outside Messi's mansion in the western beach suburb of Castelldefels for days since his dramatic press conference on Sunday, in which he confirmed the termination of a 21-year relationship with his boyhood club.

Walking through the transport hub, Jorge was asked by local journalist Maria Garrido how contract negotiations had broken down, with his son previously expected to pen a five-year deal at the Camp Nou.

"Ask the club," he answered abruptly, adding when he was probed on whether Messi was "sad" about leaving the Catalan capital: "Did you see his press conference?"

As Messi senior also confirmed the 34-year-old will sign for PSG, footage emerged of the Messi clan leaving their mansion, later arriving at Josep Tarradellas Barcelona-El Prat Airport themselves.

From a private jet, they headed to France on Tuesday afternoon to start a new chapter in Ligue 1, with Messi's wife, Antonella, uploading a selfie of the pair ready for take-off.

Messi is expected to sign for two years with the Qatari-backed giants, with a reported option to extend the deal for another season until 2024 should he succeed at the Parc des Princes.

Following a medical, Messi is rumored to be set for an official unveiling at the Eiffel Tower later on Tuesday.

