‘Haven’t you seen him?’ Messi’s father Jorge confirms heartbroken icon will sign for PSG today as he arrives for flight (VIDEO)

Lionel Messi's father and agent, Jorge, has blasted former club Barcelona at the city's international airport, where the six-time Ballon d'Or winner has arrived to finally take off for Paris and sign for PSG.

Media had been gathered outside Messi's mansion in the western beach suburb of Castelldefels for days since his dramatic press conference on Sunday, in which he confirmed the termination of a 21-year relationship with his boyhood club.

Walking through the transport hub, Jorge was asked by local journalist Maria Garrido how contract negotiations had broken down, with his son previously expected to pen a five-year deal at the Camp Nou.

"Ask the club," he answered abruptly, adding when he was probed on whether Messi was "sad" about leaving the Catalan capital: "Did you see his press conference?"

Messi leaving his home to the airport.

Leo's father Jorge Messi has just confirmed: "Yes, Leo's gonna sign with Paris Saint-Germain today." Messi's camp working directly with PSG to plan for press conference and official unveiling on Wednesday... flying to Paris soon.

As Messi senior also confirmed the 34-year-old will sign for PSG, footage emerged of the Messi clan leaving their mansion, later arriving at Josep Tarradellas Barcelona-El Prat Airport themselves.

From a private jet, they headed to France on Tuesday afternoon to start a new chapter in Ligue 1, with Messi's wife, Antonella, uploading a selfie of the pair ready for take-off.

...and here's Leo Messi on the plane together with his wife Antonela, rumbo a Paris. Time to have medical and sign as new PSG player. Historical day.

Jorge Messi: "Is Messi sad? Did you see his press conference?" Jorge Messi: "Who at the club is responsible? Find out at the club." Jorge Messi at the airport in Barcelona: "Messi to Paris? Yes."

Messi is expected to sign for two years with the Qatari-backed giants, with a reported option to extend the deal for another season until 2024 should he succeed at the Parc des Princes.

Following a medical, Messi is rumored to be set for an official unveiling at the Eiffel Tower later on Tuesday.