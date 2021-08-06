 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Russian wrestler Sidakov beats Dagestani-born friend of Khabib to win Tokyo Olympic gold

6 Aug, 2021 13:38
Zaurbek Sidakov beat rival Magomedkhabib Kadimagomedov in Tokyo. © Reuters / Instagram @kadimagomedov74
Russian wrestler Zaurbek Sidakov dominated Dagestani-born Magomedkhabib Kadimagomedov in their men’s freestyle 74kg final in Tokyo, taking the ROC team’s Olympic gold medal haul to 17.

Two-time world champion Sidakov routed his rival 7-0 in Friday’s final, taking the ROC flag on sealing victory and covering his face with it before moving to the center of the mat and kneeling down to kiss the ground.   

Sidakov was emotional on winning gold in Tokyo. © Reuters
Sidakov placed his head to the mat in emotional scenes after winning the Olympic title. © Reuters

In clinching gold, Sidakov overcame the challenge from Kadimagomedov – a wrestler who switched allegiances to Belarus last year having previously been crowned a Russian national champion.

Kadimagomedov, 27, was born in the Tsumadinsky District of Dagestan – the same district as UFC legend Khabib Nurmagomedov.

Kadimagomedov has posed with Khabib in photos on his Instagram account as well as training alongside teammates such as Umar Nurmagomedov, Islam Makhachev, and Zubaira Tukhugov.

Kadimagomedov had to settle for silver in Tokyo as an emotional Sidakov, 25, dedicated his gold to former Russian double Olympic medalist Besik Kudukhov, a fellow wrestler who tragically died aged 27 in a car crash in 2013.

Sidakov received presidential congratulations on his victory, with the Kremlin website posting a message from Vladimir Putin.

"Having shown bright champion qualities, in a stubborn and tense struggle, you defeated strong rivals and in practice proved that you deserve the highest award," read the message. 

"With your victory you have significantly strengthened the leadership positions of the national school of free-style wrestling. I wish you continued success!"

Sidakov added gold and earned praise from Putin. © Reuters

