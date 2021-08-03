 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
American ‘Activist Athlete’ who shunned flag and blasted anthem over slaves’ ‘blood being slain’ fails to medal at Tokyo Olympics

3 Aug, 2021 17:19
Team USA hammer throw athlete Gwen Berry has failed to win a medal at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games © Dylan Martinez / Reuters | © Kirby Lee / USA Today Sports via Reuters
Gwen Berry, the hammer throw hopeful who faced the stands rather than the American flag while holding up a protest shirt and claimed the US national anthem "speaks to slaves" of "our blood being slain", has failed to win a medal.

Two-time Olympian Berry had promised to “represent the oppressed people” if she won a podium place at the Olympic Games, but finished 11th out of 12 competitors in the finals, registering a distance of 71.35 meters.

At her country's Olympic trials in June, the forthright 32-year-old held up a shirt reading 'Activist Athlete' while turning away from the flag after winning bronze, as well as venting her anger that 'The Star-Spangled Banner' had rung out.

“If you know your history, you know the full song of the national anthem,” Berry subsequently told Black News Channel. “The third paragraph speaks to slaves in America – our blood being slain... all over the floor.”

Former US president Donald Trump's daughter-in-law, Lara, had warned on Fox News on Sunday that "a lot of people" were hoping Berry "doesn’t make it to that podium because, you know, she’s not doing the right thing with that”.

She told the same outlet after Berry's protest at the trials: “I think we all know that this was a stunt. This was an attempt – a very selfish attempt, at that – by her to make a name for herself to cause some waves.

"I know she probably wanted an endorsement from somebody of some sort and she thought this was the way to do it. Well, how disrespectful to America, how disrespectful to our troops.

"You know what? If she wants to compete under the United States of America, I think she owes an apology to every American.”

Berry had said that the "people who hate me aren't here, so they can't affect me".

After raising her fist during the ceremony honoring her gold medal at the Pan American Games in Lima in 2019, she was reprimanded by the United States Olympic and Paralympic Committee and warned of further punishments over any future gestures.

The committee apologized for the sanction in the aftermath of George Floyd's killing in the US last year and later amended its rules so that athletes can protest on podiums.

"I am my ancestors' wildest dreams," she told her following of more than 44,000 on Instagram last week, posing by the Olympic logo in her Team USA kit. "Forget what you heard. Freedom, power, purpose, change."

She boarded her flight to Tokyo wearing an 'Activist Athlete' t-shirt, and wrote a day before her attempt to win a medal: "It's a movement – not a moment."

